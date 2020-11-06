Coffee shop-bakery adds cool buzz to trendy Main Street Frisco center

A new coffee shop with lots of extras has opened at a new mixed-use development on Main Street in Frisco. The shop is called La Finca Coffee, and it debuted in late October at Patios at the Rail, at 7511 Main St., part of the city's trendy Rail District.

La Finca sells the coffee and espresso drinks you might expect, but the coffee bar is one part of a bigger concept which also includes small-batch coffee roaster, bakery/panaderia, and sandwich shop. Everything, including the bread they use in their sandwiches, is made in house.

"I like to say that we're several businesses under one roof that complement each other," says owner Lee Gonzales.

"We're a coffee roaster and secondly a coffee bar where we serve drinks," he says. "But we also have a complete bakery, which is lot more thorough than a typical coffee shop. We do cakes, pies, muffins, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, desserts like carrot cake and tiramisu, and we make bread, both for the sandwiches we make in-house but also to sell to the public."

They serve breakfast and lunch, and then periodically in the evenings they'll do pop-up-style dinner offerings featuring special menus.

Lee oversees the coffee side, and his wife Patricia does the baking. They've also hired a chef who manages the kitchen operation.

They settled on Frisco because they liked what was happening on Main Street.

"The location we picked is in a historical area of Frisco, an area that the city has really worked hard to revitalize, and we felt like it fit well with what we were doing," Lee says.

Before returning to Texas, he ran a similar concept on the Pacific coast of Mexico, where he not only gained experience at roasting coffee and running a shop, but also contacts in the coffee industry and access to great beans.

"Our coffee beans are what I call 'relationally sourced' — not directly from the farms but from people with whom we've developed relationships," he says.

Speaking of farms, that's what's behind the name.

"There are a lot of coffee farms in Latin America, Mexico, Guatemala, Hondoras, Colombia, and their name will be 'Finca ___' partnered with their last name or a word that relates to the area," he says. "Finca is farm in Spanish, used primarily in regards to coffee."