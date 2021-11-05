Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger saw the sights and more Dallas news

It was a colorful week in Dallas with a rock star in town and a bunch of kooks that swarmed the Grassy Knoll. There's a clinic this weekend for Dallas renters, and a new medical facility coming to Oak Cliff.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

Waiting for JFK Jr

Dallas made national news this week, thanks to a bunch of crazies who swarmed Dealey Plaza in search of JFK Jr.

It sounds like a joke but it's not. A few hundred people showed up in Dallas on November 1-2, inspired by a QAnon theory that John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999, was expected to make an announcement by the Grassy Knoll.

On Monday night, they were spotted near the AT&T District and then on Tuesday, they gathered along the Grassy Knoll, waving Trump flags and campaign posters that said "Trump-Kennedy 2021" (although some said "Trump-Kennedy 2020" which was confusing).

An email that was circulated claimed that:

"JFK Sr, Jackie, and JFK Jr will be reintroduced to the world. JFK Sr will travel around for seven days, on [sic] week, 'week to remember,' and then will pass. JFK Sr will be brought back and showed to the world on 11/2 in Dallas where he was shot at the grassy noel [sic] at Deiley [sic] Plaza. JFK Sr will transfer power to Donald Trump and JFK Jr will be Trump's vice president."

Mick Jagger watch

The Rolling Stones played at the Cotton Bowl on November 2, but frontman Mick Jagger was in town the day before, seeing the sights and tweeting his stops, which he frequently does before shows. His itinerary included Fair Park with the obligatory selfie in front of the venue and a visit to the African American Museum.

Unfortunately, many of the middle-aged attendees at the Cotton Bowl show encountered a traffic gridlock, worse than the usual Cotton Bowl event (which is saying something).

According to one attendee, "They pre-sold parking to all the different lots and then had one entrance open on Fitzhugh that everyone had to go through no matter what lot you had paid for. For Starplex shows, there are 2 or 3 entrances open on Fitzhugh." Another said, "Worst traffic I’ve experienced down there and I’ve been to Texas/OU and peak Fair days lots of times. Felt woefully understaffed compared to the average Starplex show but with 3x the crowd."

New medical clinic

A new Marsalis Urgent Care Clinic is coming to the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Glendale, considered a medically underserved area, with services for senior citizens and those suffering from chronic health conditions.

Dr. D.G. Edwards leased the space at the Glendale Shopping Center in June 2020. Edwards worked in the Oak Cliff area until he closed his practice in 2001 when he relocated to Lancaster to work in emergency medicine. He returned after seeing a need for resources in the medically underserved area.

To help secure financing for the project, the city connected Edwards with the Advance Community Fund, an emerging Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), which assists with economic development in low to moderate-income areas. The Advance Community Fund is a recent venture by Chairman and CEO Michael Yorba to develop affordable housing, medical clinics, and grocery stores in southern Dallas.

Construction is anticipated to start immediately and the grand opening is expected in early 2022.

Renters clinic

Dallas' Office of Community Care is hosting an event to help residents who were impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying bills to learn about possible options offered by the city.

Rental assistance is available to Dallas residents who are at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Those who are eligible can apply for emergency rental and utility assistance. Other organizations will be on-site to help with transportation, childcare, and eviction information.

Residents need to bring the following documents: proof of tenant identification, copy of the current lease, and documentation from the landlord showing amount owed and proof of income.

The event takes place on Saturday November 6 from 12-3 pm at the Lake Highlands Recreation Center at 9940 White Rock Trail.

An application for rental assistance can also be found online.

Need a vaccine?

There's a vaccination opportunity this Sunday, November 7 from 10 am-2 pm at the Walmart Supercenter at 9301 Forest Ln. All doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be available.