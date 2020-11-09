Hip wine bar concept will open first Dallas location in Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum is getting a cool wine bar that'll fit right in. Called Postino Wine Cafe, it's an Arizona-born concept from Upward Projects, known for its artful restoration of historically relevant buildings in fun, funky neighborhoods.

According to a representative from the company, they'll open at 2647 Main St. in spring 2021.

The chain, which has 13 locations in Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, including two in Houston, has built a following thanks to great prices on wine, a menu of sharable items, and expansive patios on which to drink and eat.

They also follow a laudable philosophy of moving into neighborhoods like Deep Ellum and re-purposing older buildings already in existence, which not only promotes in-fill development but also gives those neighborhoods a vibrant new destination.

Their Deep Ellum location shares a standalone building with Merit Coffee, with a revitalized 3,500-square-foot space that includes seating for 110 inside, and 50 seats on their outdoor patio.

Postino Wine Café draws its name from the Italian word for postman, an homage to the former 1940's post office in Phoenix where the first Postino opened 19 years ago. But Postino co-founder/CEO Lauren Bailey says in a statement that each location is unique to the neighborhood and community in which it lives.

"Feeling a connection and alignment with a neighborhood and its community is what drives us to open our doors and a new location," Bailey says. "It might sound a little woo woo, but I wait for goosebumps and that feeling in my gut that this is our next home. There is so much to love about the city of Dallas – and Deep Ellum in particular – with its multi-decade patina of creativity and culture."

Postino hallmarks include

sophisticated mid-century modern furniture sourced from local vintage shops

quirky found objects and showstopping art installations

rollup garage doors

custom walnut wine walls

get-your-shazam-ready playlists

They'll be open daily for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Their menu includes boards, bruschetta, soups, salads, and panini, nearly all tailor made for sharing.

A category called "snacky things" includes:

crispy cauliflower

meatballs and goat cheese

sweet potato wedges

chicken and filet mignon skewers with garlic yogurt

NY grilled cheese with mustard, ketchup, and pesto

The bruschetta option is cool in that it comes with choice of four options from a list that includes:

brie, apple & fig spread

prosciutto di parma, fig & mascarpone

warm artichoke spread

smoked salmon & pesto

burrata, bacon, arugula & tomato

ricotta, dates & pistachio

almond hummus & chopped tomato

They'll offer 30 wines by the glass along with a wide variety of Texas craft brews, including beers from BrainDead Brewing nearby - how neighborly.

Weekend brunch is Saturday-Sunday from 9 am–1 pm, with $5 mimosas. Their happy hour specials are epic including $5 until 5pm every day for all wines by the glass and pitchers of beer. On Monday and Tuesday evenings, you can get a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25.

"Postino will always be focused on serving our surrounding community and really becoming a part of the fabric of a neighborhood," Bailey says. "We can’t wait to welcome our new neighbors and friends here in Deep Ellum."