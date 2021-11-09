Cult-favorite salad chain opens first Dallas outpost in West Village

A healthy California-based restaurant concept is finally coming to town: Called Sweetgreen, it's a chain that does healthy food on a large scale, and it will open its first Dallas restaurant on November 23 in what is becoming the healthiest new destination: West Village.

According to a release, the restaurant will be located at 3636 McKinney Ave., #100, in the former Brooks Brothers space right on the corner, and continues a winning streak for West Village, which will also be home to a new location of Mendocino Farms, opening in early summer 2022.

Sweetgreen's philosophy is that "real food" should be convenient and accessible to everyone in a fast-food setting, making sustainable decisions and never sacrificing quality for convenience.

The company was founded in 2007 by three students at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, before relocating to Los Angeles in 2016. They currently have more than 140 locations across the U.S.

They source high-quality ingredients, with fresh produce delivered each morning for their rotating seasonal menus.

The Dallas store will use locally sourced products including bread from Empire Baking Co., Romaine from Fredericksburg Peach Co. in Fredericksburg, and tomatoes from Village Harvest in Marfa, which is sort of local.

Favorites from the menu include:

Kale Caesar with roasted chicken, tomatoes, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan, shredded kale, chopped romaine, lime squeeze and caesar dressing

Harvest Bowl with roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, goat cheese, roasted almonds, warm wild rice, shredded kale and balsamic vinaigrette

Guacamole Greens with roasted chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, spring mix, chopped romaine, lime squeeze and lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette.

The Dallas restaurant will also feature a dish that's exclusive to Texas: Garlic Chili Shrimp Bowl, featuring Cajun shrimp, wild rice, shredded kale, shredded cabbage, red onions, raw carrots, apples, raw pecans, fresh herbs, a lime squeeze, and nuoc cham dressing.

The space accommodates 32 indoor diners with additional seating for 26 on its outdoor patio.

"With each new market we enter, we become students to make sure that it’s a fit for both the locals who live there and our restaurants,'' says Sweetgreen co-founder and Chief Concept Officer Nicolas Jammet in a statement. "Dallas felt like a natural next step for us -- the community is active, its home to great music and arts, and of course, has a thriving culinary scene. We couldn’t be more excited to finally open our doors in this amazing city."

To celebrate the opening, Sweetgreen will offer free delivery for the first two weeks when guests order through their mobile app. For every meal sold on Monday, November 29, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to Brighter Bites, a food nonprofit.