Calif's Mendocino Farms brings stacked sandwiches to West Village Dallas

A cool sandwich concept from California is expanding its Dallas presence: Mendocino Farms Sandwich Market is opening two new locations in the Dallas area, both in high-profile mixed-use centers.

According to a release, one will open in Uptown Dallas, the other in Plano, as follows:

West Village , at 3700 McKinney Ave., #110. Opening early summer 2022.

, at 3700 McKinney Ave., #110. Opening early summer 2022. Legacy West, 7700 Windrose Ave., #150. Opening mid-summer 2022.

Both locations were previously fashion/retail. The West Village address was previously Lorna Jane, which sold workout wear in that space since 2014, but closed all of their stores due to the pandemic. The Legacy West space was previously Filson, which sold guys' outdoor clothing and gear and had been there since Legacy West opened in 2017.

Mendocino Farms was founded by husband-and-wife duo Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, and is known for bountiful versions of sandwiches like the pork belly banh mi and the "Not So Fried" Chicken, a shaved, roasted chicken breast sandwich on ciabatta bread. And while not a sandwich, the avocado-quinoa superfood salad is a top seller in Texas. We like salads, too, OK.

The company has been on the upswing since receiving an investment from Whole Foods in 2015; the chain has nearly 40 locations in California, and five currently open in Texas including downtown Dallas and Addison, plus three in Houston and another opening in Houston in December.

Mendocino Farms calls itself a fun, fast-paced, upbeat, gourmet sandwich shop.

"Our approach is a little different than most of the other guys," the restaurant says. "We like to try to reconstruct 'Fine Dining'​ entrees to the sandwich level and take classic regional sandwiches and give them a modern interpretation."

They're an extremely practical place where you can get good-quality food at an affordable price. They're friendly to many cuisines including vegan, which they embraced ahead of the curve with two regular options: a vegan banh mi with great tofu, and their Reuben sandwich made with Unreal Deli "corned beef," which made CultureMap's list of 5 best tastes for 2020. Served on rye bread, the sandwich has apple-celery root slaw, pickles, and smoky Thousand Island dressing.

They made their Dallas debut in November 2019, and opened their second DFW-area location in Addison in March 2021. West Village will be the third.

According to a representative, these two openings will likely coincide with the chain's new spring/summer menu offerings, so diners will see new dishes along with the core classics.

A spokesperson says that, with West Village set to undergo a major redevelopment and repositioning, they saw an opportunity to increase brand awareness in Dallas in a prime space for reaching millennials and Gen Z, a growing audience for Mendocino Farms.

The center has had some big changes including the departures of both Mi Cocina and Taco Diner, with promising replacements said to be on the way.