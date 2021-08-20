Mi Cocina moving out of West Village in Uptown Dallas after 20 years

The Uptown Dallas location of Mi Cocina is leaving its location in the West Village after nearly 20 years, and will inch down the street to another location nearby.

The Tex-Mex staple, which first opened at West Village in 2002, is moving down the road to 3232 McKinney Ave. AKA where Del Frisco's Grille is currently located.

"We're excited that our Uptown location is moving to an even larger space just blocks away from the previous location, serving the same neighborhood and patrons we’ve come to know and love so well," says Edgar Guevara, president & CEO of parent company M Crowd Restaurant Group.

"This allows us the opportunity to serve more customers our signature authentic Tex-Mex, and it gives us the space needed to create an Uptown version of the famed Monkey Bar," Guevara says. "The seamless transition to this location, set to open later this year, along with our dynamic new space at Klyde Warren Park, opening in the fall, will keep the Mambo Taxis flowing up and down McKinney Avenue for decades to come."

The restaurant's lease at West Village was not renewed. A West Village spokesperson said that they have a replacement for the space already in the wings.

Guevara says that one of the things they like most about the new location is the opportunity for a separate bar area, which will be on the second floor.

"I think this space is going to fit us really well," Guevara says. "It's a little bigger, and has outdoor patios both downstairs and upstairs that we’re going to enhance."

In the upstairs are, they'll do a bar similar to the Monkey Bar they opened at the Highland Park Village location.

"The Monkey Bar has been a success for us, and this will have its own version, with a more premium offering," he says. "We won't call it the Monkey Bar. There will never be more than one Monkey Bar. This will have a similar feel, but it'll be its own space."