Chinese Food News
MiYa Chinese restaurant to bring authentic cuisine to East Dallas
East Dallas residents are about to get their Chinese thanks to MiYa Chinese, opening in Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas in the former Pei Wei space 9540 Garland Rd. #383. According to a release, it'll open in late November, with a genuine and elevated take on Chinese cuisine, blending traditional flavors with a modern, yet cozy atmosphere.
MiYa is the brainchild of David Romano, an industry veteran with over 30 years of food and beverage and hospitality experience, and brand creator and menu visionary Jia Huang, who grew up in China immersed in her family’s restaurant and has over 10 years of experience in restaurant operations in America.
With a deep understanding of the importance of sharing meals and building relationships around the table, Huang has created a menu that balances authentic Chinese flavors with popular American favorites.
“We’re excited to bring MiYa to East Dallas and offer the community a welcoming space to gather and enjoy delicious Chinese food in a pleasant dining atmosphere,” Huang says in a statement. “Our vision is to create a place where neighbors and friends can come together often, whether it’s for a family dinner, catching up, or for a relaxed weeknight meal. At MiYa, we focus not only on great taste but also on providing a comfortable dining experience with attentive, thoughtful service. We serve our food in generous portions, perfect for sharing, and we also offer a selection of high-quality drinks, including excellent wines I’ve personally curated, all at reasonable prices. My goal is to make MiYa a place for everyone to enjoy regularly—not just for special occasions.”
The culinary team will be led by chef Wei Luo, who was formally trained at a culinary school in China and has over 15 years of experience in traditional Chinese kitchens. The menu will combine delicious passed-down recipes and American classics from handmade dumplings and noodles to dim sum, Crispy Duck and Orange Chicken. The beautifully designed restaurant will also feature an array of specialty craft cocktails.
Their goal is to have MiYa Chinese open for takeout and delivery between November 18-24, and then be open for dine-in service to the public on November 25.