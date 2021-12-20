Home » Restaurants + Bars
New Dallas nightlife venue near Deep Ellum debuts on New Year's Eve



Green Light Social
Just in time for the biggest night of the year. Green Light Social

Well this is some timing. There's a new venue by Deep Ellum opening just in time for New Year's: Green Light Social, the Austin-born venue, will open its first Dallas location doors in the so-called North Good Latimer District on New Year's Eve, the partying-est night of all.

Green Light Social houses three concepts under one roof: cocktail lounge and patio bar, DJ-driven dance club, and a 25-and-up membership-only speakeasy called the Ruby Room.

Green Light Social Operating Partner Ian Fletcher says in a release that they've been eager to get their doors open.

"As a Texas-born concept, we’re pleased to be expanding within the market and provide guests a new type of experience that is unlike anything else in the city," Fletcher says.

They founded Green Light Social in Austin in 2016 as an all-encompassing party destination with multiple nightlife experiences under one roof, from VIP tables with bottle service to an outdoor patio, aiming to attract a variety of partygoer types.

Creative cocktails include a vodka infused Pacific Cooler Capri Sun, plus canned and shareable cocktails, beers, and seltzers.

They're bringing in name-brand talent for New Year's weekend including Las Vegas resident DJ Five for New Year's Eve.

There's also a speakeasy room called the Ruby Room, inspired by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby, set to open in late January that will be available on a membership-only basis for guests 25 and up.

The release describes the atmosphere at the Ruby Room as intimate, with retro-glam design elements and a whole menu of innovative drinks via tableside cart service served in a punch bowl, including the Garden Rambler with Patron Reposado, green chartreuse, lime juice, pineapple juice, mint syrup, and club soda; and Blood Orange Punch with Grey Goose L’Orange, Maraschino liqueur, blood orange juice, lemon juice, and Prosecco. They have a mildly tasteless video on Facebook that splices in scenes of people partying with vintage shots of Jack Ruby shooting Lee Harvey Oswald. Fun!

Speakeasy bars have been a big trend in Dallas, where we now have more than a dozen places calling themselves speakeasy bars, and one, a karaoke bar, that calls itself a sing-easy.

Green Light Social is part of an unexpected neighborhood between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum that is emerging as a hot new club zone. The area has drawn a number of high-profile bars and restaurants, all walking distance from each other including the trailblazing Bottled Blonde; Citizen (relocated from Uptown); The Sporting Club and Blum at Florence & Good Latimer; Harper, which opened at the Epic in August; and Wishful Drinking which opened in March 2021; with two more — Miami-influenced nightclub Vice Park and Miami-based Asian restaurant Komodo — set to open in 2022.

