New Dallas nightlife venue near Deep Ellum debuts on New Year's Eve

Well this is some timing. There's a new venue by Deep Ellum opening just in time for New Year's: Green Light Social, the Austin-born venue, will open its first Dallas location doors in the so-called North Good Latimer District on New Year's Eve, the partying-est night of all.

Green Light Social houses three concepts under one roof: cocktail lounge and patio bar, DJ-driven dance club, and a 25-and-up membership-only speakeasy called the Ruby Room.

Green Light Social Operating Partner Ian Fletcher says in a release that they've been eager to get their doors open.

"As a Texas-born concept, we’re pleased to be expanding within the market and provide guests a new type of experience that is unlike anything else in the city," Fletcher says.

They founded Green Light Social in Austin in 2016 as an all-encompassing party destination with multiple nightlife experiences under one roof, from VIP tables with bottle service to an outdoor patio, aiming to attract a variety of partygoer types.

Creative cocktails include a vodka infused Pacific Cooler Capri Sun, plus canned and shareable cocktails, beers, and seltzers.

They're bringing in name-brand talent for New Year's weekend including Las Vegas resident DJ Five for New Year's Eve.

There's also a speakeasy room called the Ruby Room, inspired by Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby, set to open in late January that will be available on a membership-only basis for guests 25 and up.

The release describes the atmosphere at the Ruby Room as intimate, with retro-glam design elements and a whole menu of innovative drinks via tableside cart service served in a punch bowl, including the Garden Rambler with Patron Reposado, green chartreuse, lime juice, pineapple juice, mint syrup, and club soda; and Blood Orange Punch with Grey Goose L’Orange, Maraschino liqueur, blood orange juice, lemon juice, and Prosecco. They have a mildly tasteless video on Facebook that splices in scenes of people partying with vintage shots of Jack Ruby shooting Lee Harvey Oswald. Fun!

Speakeasy bars have been a big trend in Dallas, where we now have more than a dozen places calling themselves speakeasy bars, and one, a karaoke bar, that calls itself a sing-easy.

Green Light Social is part of an unexpected neighborhood between downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum that is emerging as a hot new club zone. The area has drawn a number of high-profile bars and restaurants, all walking distance from each other including the trailblazing Bottled Blonde; Citizen (relocated from Uptown); The Sporting Club and Blum at Florence & Good Latimer; Harper, which opened at the Epic in August; and Wishful Drinking which opened in March 2021; with two more — Miami-influenced nightclub Vice Park and Miami-based Asian restaurant Komodo — set to open in 2022.