Secret hidden speakeasy bars are the hottest bar trend in Dallas right now

It's probably the biggest trend in Dallas bars right now: the speakeasy bar, a catch-all term that operators are using to describe — well, it's evolving into a whole host of things.

The official/historical definition of a speakeasy is an illicit liquor store or nightclub that sprung up during the Prohibition era, when liquor sales were illegal. Fortunately for us, Prohibition was repealed in 1933, and the term lay dormant for a few decades.

Then came the craft cocktail movement, with bartenders digging into the archives and mixing up classic Prohibition-era drinks like sidecars and old-fashioneds — which led almost inevitably to speakeasy-style bars where Prohibition-style drinks could best be served.

The speakeasy trend hit Dallas in 2014 with the opening of Midnight Rambler, the subterranean bar at the Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas; and the opening of Truth & Alibi, the Deep Ellum bar with a candy shop facade.

Both of those pioneers had some of the key hallmarks of the new-era speakeasy, which can include:

Hidden location

Intimate setting

Entrance that's either a false facade or else invisible/hard to spot

Exclusive vibe, a place for insiders or those in the know

Secret password or other special info required to gain entry

A "bar within a bar" profile with a different and/or special menu

Lack of publicity, contributing to the in-the-know cachet

Dallas can't resist the allure of exclusive, and so "speakeasy" has become an increasingly common angle for bars to take — especially post-pandemic, when operators are seeking creative ways to do business and keep patrons on premise. If your location has an extra room, you can designate it as a speakeasy and give customers two experiences in one.

As the trend becomes more popular, some elements are falling by the wayside, particularly the PR aspect — even if promoting your concept as a speakeasy runs counter to the definition, whatever that nebulous definition might be. "Speakeasy" has become the cool word to use for "extra bar space" and has even spawned a new category, dubbed the "singeasy."

Here's all the speakeasy bars that have arisen, ever so secretly, around Dallas-Fort Worth, listed alphabetically:

Akai

Intimate speakeasy in Dallas' Arts District is located inside Musume, the upscale Asian restaurant from Josh Babb and partner Sean Clavir of Rock Libations. Akai is especially fun because, in order to gain entrance, you must walk through the kitchen at Musume — very insider-y. It's a Japanese-inspired lounge with cocktails Friday-Saturday and a special food menu from Musume.

Amber Room

Known as Fort Worth's best kept secret, this speakeasy-style cocktail bar is nestled inside Wishbone & Flynt. Guests may enter one of two ways—through a large gold door dotted with several door knobs and handles hidden near the restaurant bar, or from a wooden door that is unmarked on Bryan Avenue.

Atwater Alley

Speakeasy inside Dallas bar Henry's Majestic was one of the first when it opened in 2015. Co-founder Andrew Popp says they were inspired by speakeasy bars they'd seen in New York, and it emerged naturally as an outgrowth of the space. In true speakeasy form, they named it for the actual alley where the entrance sits. "We had this little back area and it just evolved as a way to pay homage to that era," he says. "We initially didn't advertise, it was just something that the locals knew about."

Blackbird Society

Brand new speakeasy opening October 15 is inside Neon Kitten Izakaya, the dim sum restaurant in Deep Ellum, whose extended footprint allowed them to incorporate a separate concept in the back.

Bourbon & Banter

Bar at the Statler Dallas hotel embraces the speakeasy model with gusto, not only with its subterranean location but also the fun hurdles you must jump to get in. Don't tell anyone because it's a secret but if you walk through the lobby, look for the shoeshine station and the old-school phone booth. Go inside the phone booth and dial the old-fashioned phone, and that's how you get in. The bar also has a library stocked with bourbon and whiskey, ready to be whipped into the cocktail of your choice.

Casanova

This bar inside Casablanca, the new Bishop Arts bar and eatery from Exxir Hospitality, will be known as the speakeasy that took it to another level. "Speakeasy" wasn't good enough: They've dubbed it a "singeasy." It's basically a '70s-inspired karaoke lounge, with private rooms lined with wild wall treatments and jewel toned banquettes, which they hope will become a destination for a fun and intimate evening out.

High & Tight

Combination barbershop-speakeasy in Deep Ellum was an early entry when it opened in 2015, and it introduced a trend previously only seen in Los Angeles and New York. Co-founder Corey Good described it as a 1920s-themed gentleman's barbershop with a speakeasy in the back. "The idea was to have a barbershop in front with a kind of secret entry through the hallway to get into the bar," Good said. The official entrance is via the barbershop, but for those who like intrigue, you can also get in through a powder room.

La Mina

Calling this in-house Mexican restaurant at The Drey, the boutique hotel at the Village, is really doing it a favor. But with its location in the hotel's back garden, it does have sort of a hidden-find thing going on, as well as a collection of agave spirits. Look, they said it was a speakeasy bar in the press release, and so shall it appear on this list.

Midnight Rambler

Craft cocktail palace at The Joule was one of Dallas' speakeasy pioneers, and fits the bill in (at least) three key ways: Subterranean location, accessible only via the hotel lobby and with no signage whatsoever, IYKYK (which means "if you know you know" an annoying catch phrase that sums up the whole insider vibe of a speakeasy in the first place). Intimate setting, with sexy low lighting. The cocktails, as crafty as you get in town, especially these days with award-winning bartender Gabe Sanchez in the house.

The Parlour by Bottled in Bond

Speakeasy-style cocktail lounge in Frisco sits next door to its sibling bar-restaurant Bottled in Bond. It has an edited-down version of the Bottled in Bond menu of cocktails and foods, in a different, more cocktail-y atmosphere.

Office 772

Calling this a speakeasy is a stretch but by strict definition, it is a bar inside another space and it's definitely "exclusive." It's a membership-only bar tucked within Common Desk – Trammell Crow Center, and represents an extension of the company's fondness for throwing community-driven happy hours within their spaces. It also features a menu devised by Omar Yeefoon, owner of Shoals Sound & Service in Deep Ellum.

Ruby Room

This one's not yet open but it will be part of Green Light Social, the all-encompassing bar and nightclub opening near the Deep Ellum DART rail station, with three environments under one roof - "so you can have your own bar crawl within one bar," says co-owner Ian Fletcher - including this 25-and-up membership-only speakeasy, named after Dallas' infamous Jack Ruby.

Thompson's Bookstore Fort Worth

Educated patrons of this downtown cocktail lounge know there are two entrances: one behind a bookshelf and the other via a sub-street level staircase outside that goes to the underground RX bar, which boasts a quirky pharmacy-inspired atmosphere — very Prohibition-esque. To gain access, you need a password, which you can find on Thompson's Facebook page.

Truth & Alibi

Deep Ellum bar is a glorious example of a speakeasy with all sorts of amusing motifs, beginning with the trick facade, an elaborately designed, glass-enclosed, fake candy store, with rows of gum balls and a little mushroom table. A door on the right leads into the main bar. You (theoretically) need a password to get in, which they diligently post on their Facebook page, and once inside, you're treated to the kinds of craft cocktails that inspired this whole trend to begin with.

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.