New Deep Ellum venue from Austin lets Dallas revelers party three ways

An Austin party destination is expanding to Dallas: Called Green Light Social, it's an all-encompassing bar and nightclub that will open its second location near the Deep Ellum DART rail station, at 2625 Floyd St.

According to a release, it'll open in the fall.

Green Light Social was founded in Austin in 2016. Operating partner Ian Fletcher says in a statement that they're excited to join the Dallas hospitality community.

"As our Austin location was welcomed immediately into the local nightlife scene and has maintained its status as a top party destination, we think the new Dallas location will see great success as there’s truly nothing else like it currently in the market," Fletcher says.

The venue is opening in the so-called newly-emerging North Good Latimer District, home to a handful of new bars and restaurants that include Bottled Blonde, Vice Park, Citizen, The Sporting Club, and Blum.

The Dallas Green Light Social will be nearly three times bigger than the Austin original, and will have a trio of experiences including:

cocktail lounge and patio bar

DJ-driven dance club

25-and-up membership-only speakeasy called the Ruby Room, named after Dallas' infamous Jack Ruby

Food & drink

The mixology program will include cocktails specific to the location: canned, frozen, and shareable cocktails in the cocktail lounge and patio bar, and tableside cart service in the Ruby Room. The same Ruby Room where 21- to 24-year-olds are not allowed. They're too immature for tableside service.

Food-wise, Green Light Social will have a full menu including shareable dishes for the table, entrees, desserts, and brunch.

Vegas-style DJs

Green Light Social's high-energy nightclub section is designed for partygoers seeking an energetic atmosphere, with an expansive dance floor and secluded VIP tables.

This is where the DJs will play. The release says that there's a stacked DJ roster featuring a performance by a world-renown DJ on grand opening weekend, serving as one of the only locations in North Good Latimer District where you can experience world-class DJs in a Vegas-style nightclub.