Super-exclusive (and pricey) speakeasy sneaks into Hotel Vin Grapevine

The boutiquey Hotel Vin in Grapevine would seem to have every foodie angle covered, from its wine-centricity, to its two in-house eateries, to its proximity to a food hall and mixed-use development in Grapevine.

It even made the top 10 on the 2021 Readers' Choice list of best hotels issued in October 2021 by Conde Nast Traveler.

Not enough. Now it has added the trinket that's become a food & beverage must-have: the speakeasy bar.

Called Magnum Room, it opened on December 17 — stealthily, of course — with many of the hallmarks of the quintessential speakeasy:

Secret phone booth entrance

Roaring '20s vibe with candlelight, elegant jewel-toned leather sofas, and an intimate ambiance

Prohibition-era style drinks

Secret hidden speakeasy bars are the hottest bar trend in Dallas-Fort Worth right now, with a dozen that have opened in the past year or two. This marks the first in Grapevine.

The Magnum Room's bar program features a seasonally rotating cocktail list, as well as a selection of sought-after spirits. The drinks are not cheap; the lowest-priced option is $15.

One with Aviation gin, Gerard Bertrand orange gold wine, and chartreuse is $16. The "Fig & Fume" has whiskey, Aramo Nonino, vermouth, and fig syrup, and is $23.

A "Gold Fashioned" has bourbon, Liquor 43, Angostura cocoa bitters, and actual gold, and is $22.

There's a "Magnum Margarita" with anejo tequila, Grand Marnier Louis Alexander, and gold salt that’s $40.

And the "Royal Cup" with scotch and Amaretto comes in three grades, from $25 to $45 to $55, depending on how fancy your scotch is (the $55 version has King Dalmore King Alexander Scotch).

There's also a "Dealer's Choice" option where you allow the bartender to prepare a unique cocktail based on your favorite flavors and spirits.

It comes with an air of exclusivity. Although located within the Grapevine Main development, the drinks at the Magnum Room can't be found anywhere else on property. And they're open limited hours: Friday-Saturday from 5 pm–12 am. Reservations must be booked in advance using OpenTable.

Psst: Don't tell them who sent you.