7 Dallas hotels check in among Texas’ top properties in new Conde Nast Traveler awards

By at least one measure, you can put to rest the debate over which city has the top hotels in Texas. Conde Nast Traveler just named a slew of Dallas hotels among the very best.

On October 5, Conde Nast Traveler released the results of its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. An impressive seven Dallas-area hotels appear among the top 20 properties in Texas:

Hotel Crescent Court, Dallas, No. 2.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas, No. 4.

Virgin Hotels Dallas, No. 5.

HALL Arts Hotel, Dallas, No. 6.

Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown, No. 7.

Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection, Grapevine, No. 10.

The Joule, Dallas, No. 14.

The publication named the Fairmont Austin the No. 1 hotel in Texas. The 37-story, 1,048-room Fairmont Austin opened in 2018 near the Austin Convention Center in downtown Austin. At the time, the $350 million project was the Fairmont hotel chain’s second-largest property in the world. French hospitality company Accor operates the hotel.

For this year’s Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the magazine surveyed more than 800,000 readers from April 1 through May 31. Readers rated hotels on these criteria: rooms, service, food, design, location, value, and activities and facilities.

"As the world has begun to reopen, the results reflect the kinds of properties you longed to visit when you couldn’t travel and the ones you returned to first once you could," the magazine says. "While we’re always curious about where you’ve been and where you’re going, we’re especially excited to learn about the truly memorable places that sparked your imagination and stayed with you when your next trip seemed out of reach."

Here’s the full list of the top hotels in Texas: