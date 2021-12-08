Fancy new Dallas karaoke bar is tucked inside a Bishop Arts restaurant

There's a new place to do karaoke: Casanova Karaoke Lounges in Bishop Arts, which opens on December 10.

This is the "sing-easy" at Casablanca, the bar from Exxir Hospitality (Paradiso, Botanist, Tejas) at 200 N. Bishop Ave. #113 that opened in October.

According to a release, Casanova Karaoke Lounges — which for some reason is plural, probably since there is more than one room but it really would be better as Casanova Karaoke Lounge, singular — features private rooms with multiple microphones, adjustable vocals, and lighting to set the stage.

An app-based song library contains current hits and classics, as well as a large selection of Spanish favorites.

Customers can order large-format food and beverage service from Casablanca's menu, including rum tea service by beverage director Iluggy Recinos and a Silk Road-inspired menu by chef Nick Hurry, with frozen piña coladas, Balinese popcorn chicken, and cardamom lamb skewers.

In a statement, CEO Michael Nazerian calls Casablanca "a place to escape and celebrate everyday moments with your friends." He also says it'll offer the opportunity to mingle with "Dallas' most diverse and interesting crowd," which is a bold claim.

Decor pulls details and inspiration from Moorish design, Moroccan pattern, and Balinese island influences. An outdoor patio has landscaping inspired by Tulum, with custom concrete tiles, terra cotta pottery, wool rugs, raffia pendants, and intricately carved woodwork.

And now it has karaoke.

Reservations can be made at CasablancaDTX.com starting December 8.