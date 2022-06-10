Killer authentic Mexican restaurant debuts in Dallas' West Village

An excellent Mexican-influenced restaurant has debuted in Uptown: Hugo's Invitados, a concept named for co-founder Hugo Miranda, has opened in Dallas' West Village, where it's doing authentic Mexican food and craft cocktails, in the space at 3699 McKinney Ave. formerly occupied by Mi Cocina, which relocated to the former Del Frisco's Grille space.

The opening represents a welcome return of Mexican food and yummy margaritas for West Village, with an acclaimed team behind the wheel.

Miranda has worked with many Dallas culinary luminaries including Mico Rodriguez, Chris Ward, Tristan Simon (Porch, Hibiscus), Stephan Pyles, and Mike Karns of Local Favorite (El Fenix, Taqueria La Ventana, Meso Maya) where he served as director of emerging brands.

In 2018, he and partner Mark Hulme opened the first Hugo's Invitados in Las Colinas, focused on all-natural Mexican-influenced cuisine and organic cocktails, with a menu full of exciting surprises such as:

Mexican Avocado Toast, cleverly on a corn masa patty, with salsa roja botanera, avocado, & queso fresco

Smoked Salmon Nachos with avocado puree, mango relish & mango-habanero yogurt

Mexican Cioppino - seafood stew with mussels, clams, bay scallops, baby calamari, pacific shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, fish, lemongrass rice, & tomato crudo chilpachole

Cowboy Al Pastor - a seared bone-in ribeye al pastor with roasted vegetables, applewood smoked bacon, & pineapple-guajillo demi

At Hugo's, even something as basic as chips and salsa gets an upgrade: Their tortilla chips are baked, never fried, and are served with scratch-made organic salsas. And they are surely the only Mexican restaurant in Dallas serving an arugula salad with baby arugula, avocado, berries, celery leaf, agave vinaigrette, pumpkin seeds, & queso de rancho.

The Uptown Hugo's was originally slated to open in the McKinney & Olive luxury tower, but that space had limitations in the layout that the West Village did not. When the Mi Cocina space became available, they grabbed it.

"The Uptown area has always been trendy and on the edge, and we feel like that's a perfect fit for Hugo's Invitados," says Scott Koller, director of operations.

They'll be a dominant presence in West Village, as their parent company Hospitality Inspirado also recently opened Honest Taco, a new concept with tacos, bowls, and craft cocktails, right across the way. (In late 2021, the company also opened Hugo's Lost Colony, a Tex-Mex spinoff with a menu designed by Hugo's executive chef Natalio Charles.)

The interior of the restaurant has 7,000 square feet, with seating for about 150 inside including 10 tables at the bar. They've done wonders with the outdoor patio, taking what was formerly a driveway between the restaurant and the movie theater and transforming it into a massive oasis that seats 125, with cool celery-green chairs and cheerful orange umbrellas, ringed with potted flowers, an ideal setting for brunch.

The menu will mirror the Las Colinas location, says chef Charles, including craft cocktails such as their cucumber serrano margarita, all made with juices that are squeezed fresh every day.

"It will be the same fresh-crafted organic cuisine and cocktails that are influenced by Mexico and inspired by our guests as Hugo's Invitados in Las Colinas," Charles says. "And to coincide with the opening in West Village/Uptown, we recently seasonally updated our dinner menu. We are very excited to bring our vision to Uptown Dallas."