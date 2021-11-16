New seasonal menus and cocktails charge up this Dallas restaurant news

In this roundup of Dallas restaurant news, fall is a theme with Dallas restaurants rolling out new menus featuring seasonal dishes. There are lots, from a veggie charcuterie board to new pizzas to new coffee to new coffee cocktails. It's the perfect excuse to go try something new.

There's also openings, closings, and more fresh hot news.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news right now:

55 Seventy is a new wine membership concept with cellar space, a champagne bar, private dining room, tasting bar, lounge, and patio, opening in 2022 in Preston Center at 6130 Berkshire Ln. with wine by the glass at retail prices – no restaurant mark-up; social events, happy hours, live music, and art experiences; tastings with small-production wineries; BYOB with no corkage fee; access to exclusive highly-allocated wines; wine dinners with chefs; and discounted bottles to take home or enjoy on-site. Named for the ideal temperatures to serve red and white wine it's from sommelier Jeff Gregory and Tommy Shuey.

Bambu is a tea and dessert shop in Grand Prairie at 2625 W. Pioneer Pkwy. #207, with Chè, a traditional Vietnamese dessert that includes sweet beverages, or puddings layered with ingredients such as coconut milk, beans, and various jellies, and can be served either hot or cold. Customers can choose from Bambu’s 16 signature iced chè or create their own. Bambu also offers a wide variety of milk and fruit teas, Vietnamese coffees, juices, and smoothies blended to perfection with real fruit. Bambu was founded in 2008, by four Vietnamese sisters who opened their first Bambu Shoppe in the heart of the Vietnamese community in San Jose, California.

Torchy's Tacos, the Austin-based fast-casual taco chain known for its green chile queso, has opened its Frisco-Hollyhock location at 1555 US Highway 380, #100. It's their second location in Frisco and 69th in Texas. They'll open another DFW location in Rockwall in 2022.

Val's Cheesecakes is closing The Shack on Maple Avenue. Their last day is Sunday November 21. Their Greenville location, The Shop, at 2820 Greenville Ave. is still open, where they'll put a bigger emphasis on expanding their customer base, providing more accessible means of purchasing their cheesecakes and creating a new baking hub opening in the near future. The company also closed its location at the AT&T District in downtown Dallas.

CBD Provisions at the Joule hotel in downtown Dallas is now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week starting at 7 am with a new menu for fall that includes corned Wagyu carpaccio, tuna nachos, quinoa bowl, Calabrian sausage rigatoni, and chanterelle pappardelle with hazelnuts. They're also doing a 15/30 lunch with half sandwich and choice of half salad or cup of soup for $15, ready in 30 minutes.

Ellie's Restaurant & Lounge at Hall Arts Hotel has new seasonal menus by Executive Chef Dan Landsberg. Weekend brunch features duck fat fried chicken & pancakes with chile maple syrup. New offerings include a Southwestern Caesar Salad with petite red & green romaine, warm Gristmill polenta croutons, charred sweet peppers, shaved parmesan and creamy chile-dried tomato Caesar dressing; and The Ultimate Vegetarian Plant-Burger on a brioche bun, topped with shaved lettuce, charred poblano and scallion aioli, avocado and Ancho Caciotta Cheese with housed-punched Kennebec potato fries. House-punched, that sounds painful. Desserts include Pumpkin Spice Latte Bread Pudding and Orchard Apple Tart. A new 14/30 lunch promises 30-minute service with two items for $14, such as a cup of soup, 1/2 sandwich, or 1/2 salad.

North Italia has a new veggie charcuterie called the Farmers Market Board with a rainbow assortment of vegetables including heirloom carrots, butternut squash, broccolini, Tuscan bean salad, and hearth bread with basil pesto. Other new dishes for fall include Spicy Rigatoni, Grilled Branzino, and a Spicy Breakfast Pizza alla Vodka.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar has a new fall menu at its locations in Las Colinas and Plano with more than a dozen fall-inspired items including a crispy spiced chicken sandwich, a cracked corn falafel wrap, bone-in pork chop with black-eyed pea vegetable ragout, and steak frites.

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea has launched limited-time-only holiday menu with Cordial Cortado - espresso melted with a cherry cordial; Mayan Mocha with Abuelita drinking chocolate, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and chile; Hot Chocolate Flight with four hot chocolate options; Roasted Chestnut Cookie Butter Toast topped with warm, diced apples, cookie butter, and roasted chestnut crumble; and Latke traditional potato pancakes with a chili oil smoked salmon and dill crema.

Modern Market has a new fall menu beginning November 17 with a hearty fall pizza, sweet & savory salad, ahi tuna salad, and candied ginger dessert.

Blaze Pizza is offering maple drizzle pizza, a limited-edition item available at all locations until January 4. Blaze is known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu with dozens of toppings, including non-traditional options like feta, cauliflower crust, and vegan chorizo. Earlier in 2021, they debuted a Hot Maple Drizzle exclusively at locations in Canada, so they're into this maple thing.

Moxie's, the fun pub and sports bar from Canada with three DFW locations in Dallas, Plano, and Southlake, has a new Cold Brew Martini, a twist on its classic Espresso Martini. Not sure what that means exactly, and there are no details on their website, but it sounds coffee-ish.

La Madeleine is now shipping its beloved retail products – including jarred soups, salad dressings, spices, fruit spreads, and chocolate ganache – across the country. The product lineup is available at lamadeleine.com and features new offerings like Raspberry Chocolate Ganache, Spicy Tomato Kale Soup, and French Apple Chutney.

Grand Lux Cafe – the Dallas location just unveiled delicious new menu specials. From starters and salads to pastas to cocktails including Chicken Samosas Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls, Bao Buns Choice of Chicken or Pork Belly, Ahi Tuna Poke, Shaking Beef, Ahi Tuna Salad, Ahi Tuna Tataki, and Spinach ricotta Ravioli. They also have a slew of lunch specials including soup & salad; sandwich special with a Half Chicken Salad, Turkey, or B.L.T. Sandwich, Cup of Soup and Mixed Green Salad; Pasta & Salad from choice of Pasta Pomodoro, Fettucini Alfredo, Chicken, Mushroom & Brown Butter Pasta, Pasta Bolognese or Pasta Carbonara; and Bento Box of the Day.

Sloane's Corner in downtown Dallas has new menu items including tuna tartare, Berkshire pork duo, lobster bucatini, and roasted chicken with potato puree, brussels sprouts, and trumpet mushrooms.

Meddlesome Moth has new fall brunch, lunch and dinner menus by executive chef Joshua Boneé including Smoked Chicken Lollipops with Alabama white BBQ sauce, Dr. Pepper Ribs, Koji-Roasted Pork Loin, Cioppino, an Allen Brothers ribeye, Fried Chicken Biscuit, the “Ultimate” Breakfast Sandwich, and Huevos Rancheros, plus new drinks by cocktail director Josh Brawner.

Dunkin' has two new hot chocolate bombs, available through the holidays: Hot Chocolate Bomb features a Belgian milk chocolate exterior. Mint Hot Chocolate Bomb features a mint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior. Both contain mini marshmallows inside. Place in a mug, pour over six ounces of hot milk, and watch it transform into a hot chocolate holiday treat. Available in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $4 at Big Lots, H-E-B, Ross Dress For Less, and Christmas Tree Shops and That!, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

Dairy Queen has a new drink for the holidays: frozen hot chocolate, with vanilla soft-serve, cocoa fudge, and whipped cream.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is bringing back its DIY Gingerbread House Kits with pre-cut edible gingerbread walls, roof pieces, icing, and candies for decorating, available through December 31 for $7 with proceeds from sales going to Habitat for Humanity.

7-Eleven has a new Big Bite pizza available at local 7-Eleven stores or through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW app. Each 14-inch Big Bite pizza pie is topped with sauce from vine-ripened tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and for meat lovers, pepperoni, on a fluffy crust. $6.

Golden Chick is keeping its new Boneless Wings stay on the menu through the end of 2021 as a direct result of incredible customer feedback and sales. They come in Classic Buffalo, Korean BBQ, and Garlic Parmesan and were scheduled to disappear on November 8. Boneless Wings are available in-store, drive-thru, and from third-party delivery services.

Fajita Pete's has added pork carnitas, braised for several hours in a traditional style, with orange juice, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and arbol peppers, served on tortillas with cheese, guacamole, grilled onions, jalapenos, chips and salsa, rice and beans.

Market Highland Park Village is collaborating with Napa Valley-based Aloha Wine Cellars for a limited edition canned rosé, with the rather long name of Aloha X Market Highland Park Village. The rose will be available for purchase exclusively through Aloha Wine Cellars, but Market clients can enjoy it for free while they shop.

Jackson's, the sweet potato chip line, is now available at Central Market and Sam's Club stores. Jackson's sources non-GMO heirloom sweet potatoes directly from farmers and cooks them low and slow in ancestral oils—like coconut and avocado— to create a superior version of a classic kettle chip. The expanded product line includes Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Coconut Oil, Sea Salt Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil, Spicy Tomatillo Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil, and Carolina BBQ Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil.

The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) celebrates 10 years of activism to restore the natural forests of Michoacán and is cultivating 2.6 million pine trees in the avocado-growing region. The Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA) has joined the fight for the monarch’s survival by forming an alliance with Forests for Monarchs (FFM), a nonprofit devoted to monarch conservation, taking a neighbor-like responsibility of helping the struggling species repopulate. MHAIA has been the foremost benefactor of Forests for Monarchs since 2017.