Where to eat in Dallas right now: mini-holiday feasts to go for November

COVID-19 is a wet blanket on all our fun, and that includes putting the kibosh on big crowds for the holidays. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, large gatherings — even at your home — will increase your odds of getting or spreading the coronavirus. Boo.

And yet this time of the year still brings cravings for those quintessential flavors: parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Not to mention cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove.

If you're looking for a big spread, check out our master list of Thanksgiving options, with options for dining-in or getting family-size feasts to go.

This list is something else. It's for when you just want a taste, whether that's a turkey sandwich with stuffing or a turkey plate-for-one to go.

For our November installment of Where to Eat, here's our list of mini-Thanksgiving feasts:

Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery

Cafe-bakery chain has a full catering menu with all kinds of options, but they also have the perfect single-person plate for a solo meal. For $23, you get choice of sliced turkey or cider-glazed ham, with choice of pecan-cornbread stuffing or butternut squash stuffing, plus leek-mashed potatoes, sage turkey gravy, cranberry-orange sauce, and two rolls. Locations include Uptown, Lovers Lane, NorthPark Center, and Plano. 214-754-0099.

Celebration

Home cooking institution has a new "mini feast" which serves 4 people but is smaller than the usual mega-spread. It comes with sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread-sausage stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, and yeast rolls, and is $90. Who's to say you can't just order it and have it in the fridge for noshing all weekend long. Note: You must order by November 19, and pickup November 24-25. 214-352-0031.

Easy Slider

Deep Ellum food truck-turned-restaurant has an irresistible seasonal item called The Gobbler, that really is a Thanksgiving meal in a single slider. It features a ground turkey patty, topped with cornbread dressing, gravy, and cranberry-jalapeño-pecan relish, on a petite slider bun. Oops, forgot the piece de resistance: a teeny slice of pecan pie on top. It's $6, and you can order it online. Get 'em in multiples!

Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas

Hotel located at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre is doing a selection of limited-edition holiday menu items that include a Merry Mistletoe Margarita (secret ingredient: cranberry juice) and pumpkin creme brulee. But we're here for the "Holidays in a Sandwich" featuring smoked turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, a fried potato pancake, and cranberry aioli on ciabatta bread. The sandwich is $13, and is available through November 30 at the hotel's in-house restaurant, Copper & Steel. To place an order for pickup, call 469-598-1235 and press 4.

Mendocino Farms

Chic sandwich market-cafe chain from California has the perfect Thanksgiving bite. Called "November to Remember," it's a warm turkey sandwich with kale-mushroom-turkey sausage stuffing, ancho chile-cranberry chutney, havarti cheese, herb aioli, and shredded romaine on rustic white bread. It's $12.95, and for each sandwich sold through Dec 1, 25 cents gets donated to Share our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Thanksgiving plate for one comes with with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, soup or salad, and bread. $20. Order online by November 24. Pick up November 24 after 3 pm to November 26 at 11 am.

Spiral Diner

For the first time, DFW's No. 1 vegan restaurant chain is offering "Plate For One," a complete holiday vegan meal designed for one person. It includes two slices of their house-made roast, served with sides of green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, brown gravy, a dinner roll, and a slice of sweet potato pie. It's $26.99, and you can order it online.