SUV crashes into kitchen of Dallas bakery Haute Sweets Patisserie

Acclaimed Dallas bakery Haute Sweets Patisserie is down after a car drove through the building's glass window facade, and the bakery hopes you might be in need of a sweet or two to help them out.

Owner Tida Pichakron was in the kitchen with two employees when a Toyota 4Runner trying to park in front of the building at 10230 E Northwest Hwy. drove straight into the kitchen, ramming essential equipment that included pastry tables, ovens, and refrigerators.

The SUV went through the kitchen but the retail storefront is still intact. A Dallas Police Department spokesman says that the motorist stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake and ran into the building.

Pichakron told the Dallas Observer that she felt herself being "literally pushed to the other side of the kitchen." She and her coworkers survived although they suffered contusions, bruising, second-degree burns, and other injuries.

She posted a notice with a photo of the vehicle inside the kitchen, with no prediction on when things will be running again.

"Since the retail side of the space sustained zero damage and we already had product ready for the week, we will reopen our retail shop and online ordering to be able to move product we would have had to throw away if we shut completely down," she says. "We will not be conducting any local deliveries and are keeping the delivery partner apps closed. No other product will be made since the entire kitchen crew are recovering, so we may run out of stuff."

A GoFundMe has also been established with a goal of $15,000 to help get the bakery back on its feet; as of November 19, it had already amassed $14,256.

"We had just restocked the case desserts for the week so please come get some sweets so we don't have to toss anything out," she says. "And we want to keep our other staff gainfully employed leading into the holidays. Order online for pick up or come see us from noon-5p tomorrow and 11a-5p Friday and Saturday."