Thanksgiving this year is all about being flexible, and Omni Dallas is ready for whatever your family decides to do.

To begin with, Texas Spice is hosting a family-style meal from November 19-22, and November 25-26, all 4-9 pm. The cost is $45 per person, and reservations must be made two days in advance. RSVP with your name, desired seating time, and party size to rolevents@omnihotels.com.

The meal includes a Texas field greens salad with dried cranberries, goat cheese, poached pears, candied pecans, and a Champagne and cranberry vinaigrette to start, along with deviled eggs. For an additional $2 per person, add on starters like a bacon Parmesan asparagus bundle, cheese and sausage charcuterie board, winter squash bisque, or agave macerated berries.

For the main course, chow down on herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy and citrus cranberry sauce plus maple-bourbon glazed ham. Add Dr Pepper glazed short rib for $4 per person.

Sides include sweet potato and marshmallow casserole, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, bacon-braised green beans, cornbread and apricot stuffing, sweet rolls, and cornbread muffins. Add an additional side of local Cheddar mac and cheese or Southern creamed corn for $2 a person.

Finish it all off with pumpkin pie and holiday cookies, and add pumpkin cheesecake, apple walnut pie, or pecan pie for an additional dessert $2 each per person.

You can also feed 8-10 with a full turkey dinner to-go (featuring a similar menu) for $275. Call 214-462-4810 or email rolevents@omnihotels.com to order. To secure your to-go order, you must order at least a day before pick-up.

On Thanksgiving itself, Texas Spice is also presenting a chef-attended buffet, with seating every half hour from 10:30 am-4 pm. Choose from:

Classic Caesar salad with focaccia croutons and garlic emulsion

Texas field greens with dried cranberries, goat cheese, poached pears, candy pecans, and Champagne-cranberry vinaigrette

Agave macerated berries, poached veggies, and golden quinoa

A carving station with herb-roasted turkey served with giblet gravy and citrus-cranberry sauce plus maple-bourbon glazed ham

Yukon Gold whipped potatoes

Sweet potato and marshmallow casserole

Local Cheddar mac and cheese

Green beans with wild mushrooms and fried onion bake

Winter squash bisque

Cornbread and apricot stuffing

Turkey chorizo chilaquiles

Sweet rolls with honey butter

Apple walnut pie and pumpkin pie

Pumpkin cheesecake with a cranberry swirl

Shiner Bock and Valrhona pareve holiday cookies

The cost is $32 for adults, $16 children 4-12, and complimentary for children 3 and under. Please call 214-452-4810 for reservations.

If you truly want to relax this Turkey Day, book a room at the Omni Dallas Hotel for 15 percent off best available rates from November 20, 2020-January, 2, 2021. Enjoy late check-out and a taste of The National Gingerbread House Competition with an exclusive gingerbread welcome gift.

No matter how choose to celebrate this year, let Omni Dallas be a part of it.