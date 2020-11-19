Thanksgiving this year is all about being flexible, and Omni Dallas is ready for whatever your family decides to do.
To begin with, Texas Spice is hosting a family-style meal from November 19-22, and November 25-26, all 4-9 pm. The cost is $45 per person, and reservations must be made two days in advance. RSVP with your name, desired seating time, and party size to rolevents@omnihotels.com.
The meal includes a Texas field greens salad with dried cranberries, goat cheese, poached pears, candied pecans, and a Champagne and cranberry vinaigrette to start, along with deviled eggs. For an additional $2 per person, add on starters like a bacon Parmesan asparagus bundle, cheese and sausage charcuterie board, winter squash bisque, or agave macerated berries.
For the main course, chow down on herb-roasted turkey with giblet gravy and citrus cranberry sauce plus maple-bourbon glazed ham. Add Dr Pepper glazed short rib for $4 per person.
Sides include sweet potato and marshmallow casserole, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, bacon-braised green beans, cornbread and apricot stuffing, sweet rolls, and cornbread muffins. Add an additional side of local Cheddar mac and cheese or Southern creamed corn for $2 a person.
Finish it all off with pumpkin pie and holiday cookies, and add pumpkin cheesecake, apple walnut pie, or pecan pie for an additional dessert $2 each per person.
You can also feed 8-10 with a full turkey dinner to-go (featuring a similar menu) for $275. Call 214-462-4810 or email rolevents@omnihotels.com to order. To secure your to-go order, you must order at least a day before pick-up.
On Thanksgiving itself, Texas Spice is also presenting a chef-attended buffet, with seating every half hour from 10:30 am-4 pm. Choose from:
- Classic Caesar salad with focaccia croutons and garlic emulsion
- Texas field greens with dried cranberries, goat cheese, poached pears, candy pecans, and Champagne-cranberry vinaigrette
- Agave macerated berries, poached veggies, and golden quinoa
- A carving station with herb-roasted turkey served with giblet gravy and citrus-cranberry sauce plus maple-bourbon glazed ham
- Yukon Gold whipped potatoes
- Sweet potato and marshmallow casserole
- Local Cheddar mac and cheese
- Green beans with wild mushrooms and fried onion bake
- Winter squash bisque
- Cornbread and apricot stuffing
- Turkey chorizo chilaquiles
- Sweet rolls with honey butter
- Apple walnut pie and pumpkin pie
- Pumpkin cheesecake with a cranberry swirl
- Shiner Bock and Valrhona pareve holiday cookies
The cost is $32 for adults, $16 children 4-12, and complimentary for children 3 and under. Please call 214-452-4810 for reservations.
If you truly want to relax this Turkey Day, book a room at the Omni Dallas Hotel for 15 percent off best available rates from November 20, 2020-January, 2, 2021. Enjoy late check-out and a taste of The National Gingerbread House Competition with an exclusive gingerbread welcome gift.
No matter how choose to celebrate this year, let Omni Dallas be a part of it.