Frozen custard chain cements Dallas presence with second location

Creamy frozen treats are headed for North Dallas with a new location of Andy's Frozen Custard: The Missouri-based chain is opening a location at 6711 Arapaho Rd. in the Hillcrest Village center.

According to a release, it'll open in December.

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, Missouri by John and Carol Kuntz and named for their son, Andy's Frozen Custard is the biggest frozen custard-only business in the U.S., with more than 100 company-owned and franchised stores across 14 states.

That includes 17 locations in the DFW area, from Frisco to Fort Worth, many in the suburbs; in fact, this will be only the second location actually in Dallas, with the first in Lake Highlands, where it opened in 2017.

Andy's is known for its frozen custard treats, in which frozen custard is combined with various toppings. The menu features 10 concretes such as the Butter Pecan Concrete with frozen custard, butterscotch, and pecans; the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer, with frozen custard, peanut butter, brownies, and hot fudge; and the Choc-O-Rocko Concrete with chocolate frozen custard, almonds, and marshmallow.

They also make sundaes, banana splits, shakes, and floats.

The staff focuses on serving within 90 seconds or less of order, and each location has bright lights, well-lit parking, and comfortable benches. Customers can download an app for touchless payment, and join a loyalty club to receive a free Concrete after the first visit.

Andy's new store opening director Dillon VanWinkle says in a statement that Andy's and Dallas are a "perfect fit" because the custard chain and the city both care about hometown values, great food, and celebrations.