New British pub arms Dallas' Harwood District with scotch and whiskey galore

There's a new pub coming to the Harwood District ready to transport us to the British Isles, a trip we could all dearly use. Called Harwood Arms, it's the latest creation from the Harwood Hospitality group and will open at 2850 N. Harwood St. on December 7 for dinner, late-night, and weekend brunch.

According to a release, Harwood Arms will feature regionally inspired pub fare plus cocktails and whiskey, including an exclusive private blend.

The menu includes Irish and English favorites which executive chef Ryan York says are made with the highest quality ingredients.

"Flavorful, scratch-made dishes are our heart and soul," York says in a statement. "We are hand-cutting our chips, sourcing local A Bar N Ranch Wagyu beef, and folding in various regional influences. We definitely kicked up the flavor of traditional pub fare while adding dishes that guests may not typically see at a pub."

Menu highlights include

Beer & Cheddar Soup

Loaded Potato Skins

Roasted Bone Marrow

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

London Broil

Reuben Sandwich

Cara Cara Orange Salad

Desserts include house-made Whiskey Toffee Cake and "Beeramisu," with stout-soaked lady fingers.

The bar will serve craft cocktails, loads of beers including imported and craft beers, plus ciders. There'll be a big selection of scotch and 40-plus whiskeys ranging from Irish to Japanese selections.

A signature Harwood Arms Private Select Old Fashioned will showcase an exclusive, one-of-a-kind whiskey made in partnership with Maker's Mark.

The pub is 4,000 square feet with socially distanced seating indoors, partitioned wood booths, six TVs, dartboards, and an outdoor patio.

In a statement, Harwood International spokesperson Alexie Estrada compares Harwood Arms to the most famous TV bar of all.

"The intention was to create a spot where everyone will know your name, Estrada says. "One could say it’s our version of Cheers. We see colleagues, friends, and sports fans alike gathering around the bar to share thoughts, ideas, visions, and to even cheer and banter over a good game airing on TV."

Harwood Arms adheres to the company's Harwood Cares program, promoting the importance of social distancing and safety throughout the District.

Other Harwood District concepts now open include Happiest Hour, Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Mercat Bistro, and Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens open for private events only.