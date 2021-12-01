New Irish restaurant opens in historic building in West End Dallas

A veteran downtown restaurateur has opened a new eatery in Dallas' West End: Called Chet's Dallas, it's the newest concept from Jay Khan, owner of RJ's Mexican Cuisine, and it opened November 30 in a newly renovated historic building.

Chet's is at 208 Market St. # 100 in the Awalt building (which has its own interesting tale), where it shares the street level with Thai Food Dallas.

According to a release, Chet's is named for Jay's father-in-law who loved his whisky and food and who personified the tagline, "Call me Old Fashioned," inspiring the creation of their signature cocktail. The cuisine is "Irish-American food" such as shepherd's pie, plus seasonal dishes, a big selection of whisky, and Irish-inspired cocktails.

The 3,900-square-foot restaurant has a dining room that seats 72 and features a decor described as "casual luxury," with oversized chairs, crystal chandeliers, and a wraparound marble bar, conveying the feeling of a private library with books lining shelves and large plush seats. An outdoor patio seats 70.

"Despite all the challenges we've faced these last two years, we are so excited to bring our latest concept, Chet’s to the people of Dallas," Khan says in a statement. "They have been incredibly loyal to us over the last three decades and we believe it is the perfect addition to the West End offering a place where people can gather again."

The Awalt building was built in 1905 for B.F. Avery Plow Co and purchased by Koelbel and Company, a 70-year-old Denver-based real estate company, who are updating the building. This is their second Dallas-area acquisition; they also purchased another property in Flower Mound.

Chet’s Dallas will be open lunch from 11 am-3 pm, and the outdoor patio will close nightly at 11 pm. Counter lunch service will be served daily, Happy Hour Monday thru Friday from 11 am-6 pm.