Master list of Dallas restaurants offering Christmas 2021 dinner to-go

In the post-pandemic world, the new normal for Dallas restaurants and holiday dining is to include an option to-go. Dining-in is festive and traditional, but there's a whole sector of diners who've grown accustomed to takeout and delivery, and restaurants are rising to that challenge.

Here's who is offering Christmas meals to go:

Dickey's Barbecue Pit. Two packages include The Complete Feast (serves 10-12) or Dinner Feast (serves 8-10) for heat and eat with choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, Peppercorn Garlic Prime Rib, or traditional Prime Rib, sides, gravy, rolls, and dessert. Order online or via the Dickey's App.

Eatzi's Market & Bakery. Christmas specials include fried mac & cheese, mini crab cakes, glazed ham, turkey breast, Rosewood Ranch Smoked Wagyu Prime rib roast with black pepper crust, cranberry maple Brussels sprouts, lobster mac & cheese, smashed sweet potatoes, mocha buche de Noel, bourbon pecan pie, and Christmas cookie platter. Order by December 23 for pickup December 18-24. Items can also be picked up at all stores December 18-24, subject to availability. Eatzi’s will be closed on Christmas Day.

Elm & Good. South of the border-inspired Feliz Navidad dinner includes Christmas enchilada plate with 3 turkey enchiladas with red chile or 3 Oaxaca cheese with green chile ($12). Sides are $6 and include baby lettuce salad, borracho Anasazi beans, cilantro rice, and Mexican vanilla flan ($6) Order by December 24 at 5 pm, online or 469-498-2525, for pickup December 24 from 5:30-10 pm.

Fireside Pies. Christmas To-Go Menu includes chile-honey baked ham and Firesides signature lasagna, accompanied by tomatillo green beans with almonds, Mexican street corn, caramelized shallot-sage mashed potatoes, garlic parmesan yeast bread, cranberry mojo, cranberry-white chocolate bread pudding with Maker’s Mark butterscotch sauce, or honey crisp apple-cream cheese flatbread pie with aged balsamic.Pricing: $195. Order by December 19 at 3 pm. Email holiday@firesidepies.com.

Golden Corral. Holiday Meals To Go include choice of turkey or glazed ham with mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls, one additional side (buttered corn, green beans, macaroni & cheese, steamed carrots, or sweet potato casserole) and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. $80, feeds 6-8. Order by December 21, pickup Christmas Eve.

Kuluntu Bakery. Oak Cliff cottage bakery is doing a big Christmas bake with seasonal pastries and sourdough loaves including cranberry-orange-walnut sourdough bread ($13), chocolate-maple babka ($16), gingerbread cake with bourbon cream cheese icing ($45), peppermint crisp tart, a South African dessert that's like an ice box cake ($25), and a holiday treat box ($60) with South African goodies including chocolate-oat cookies, biscotti "rusks," peppermint crisp fudge, and chutney. Order online by December 16 at 10 pm for pickup on December 23 from 4-7 pm.

Logan's Roadhouse. 4-pound Prime Rib or Turkey Breast Feast comes with family-sized house salad, two sides, a dozen yeast rolls, and Mississippi Brownie. $100, serves 6-8. Order online.

Loro Dallas. Christmas Menu Package includes butternut squash-sweet onion soup, kale & Asian pear salad, honey and miso glazed carrots, confit marble potatoes, smoked porchetta, mango bread pudding. $190, serves 4-6. Order online by December 23 for pickup December 23-24. 214-883-4983.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. Christmas To-Go includes truffled mashed potatoes, Prime Rib, sticky toffee Pudding. Order by December 16 at 12 pm, pickup December 23, 9 am-5 pm. $475, feeds up to 10. Email Donna.bosworth@ritzcarlton.com 214-922-4783

Soulman's Bar-B-Que. Traditional holiday meal includes smoked turkey or spiral sliced holiday ham, with cornbread dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, and cranberry sauce. $135, serves 10-12. New Soulful Holiday Meal features sliced brisket and sausage with mac & cheese, ranch house beans, and rolls for $150, serves 10-12 people. Cajun Fried Turkey fried in peanut oil is $85.

12 Cuts Steakhouse. Holidays package includes empanadas and cheese bread, beef tenderloin, pork chop, 12 Cuts salad, broccolini, mashed potatoes, and Brazilian homemade flan or chocolate cake. Order online by December 23 by 12 pm for pickup on or before December 25.