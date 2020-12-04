Master list of best Dallas restaurants for Christmas 2020 dining-in or to-go

We've had better holidays. COVID-19 is the wet blanket on our good times that won't dry out. But we plod onward, hoping to instill some festivity — and Dallas restaurants are at the ready, with massive Christmas dinner offerings, some dine-in, many take-out, all surely scrumptious.

Here's our master list of Dallas restaurants offering Christmas dining options:

Asian Mint

Thai-themed holiday dishes are available for dine-in or takeout from December 15–January 17, and include tamarind shrimp, kao soy chicken, beef noodle soup, and matcha parfait. Regular menu also available. Closed Christmas Day.

Buca de Beppo

Holiday meals include the Cake Boss Package with choices from mixed green or Caesar salad, spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, Penne alla Vodka, Baked Ziti, Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone, or Eggplant Parmigiana. Dessert is Buddy Carlos' festive red, white, and green layered Christmas cake. $95. Available December 1-25 at all three locations in Dallas, Frisco, and Southlake.

Cantina Laredo

Locations in Frisco and Addison are offering tamales to-go through January 1, with the exception of Christmas Day when both restaurants are closed. Beef and chicken tamales are $16.95 per dozen and can be purchased hot and ready with an hour's notice or else frozen to heat up later.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Create Your Own Catering packages with individual packaged meals include Family Bundles that feed up to five with choices from lasagne, chicken parmesan, salmon saporito, and more, with salad and bread, starting at $35 and available for carside carryout and delivery. Order online.

CBD Provisions

Restaurant at The Joule will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for dining in or to-go, with two holiday specials: Five-Spice Duck with baby lettuces for wrapping, salad, steamed rice, and house-pickled banchan (collard green kimchi, pickled daikon, soy-braised yams) half serves 1-2 for $30 or whole $60 serves 3-4 for $60; or Prime rib with horseradish sauce and jus, serves 3-15 for $150-$600. Order online by December 21 for pick up December 24-25. Reservations for dining in are on OpenTable. 214-261-4500.

Commissary

Downtown café has Christmas dinner ready to heat and serve that includes choices from bourbon orange-glazed ham, leg of lamb, celeriac pomme puree, garlic parmesan Brussels sprouts, roasted cauliflower, maple glazed butternut squash with pepitas, salad with mandarin oranges, pomegranate, candied pepitas, currants, goat cheese, and poppy seed dressing, roasted garlic and rosemary focaccia, and butterscotch tart with pecan shortbread crust. A Christmas Morning Bagels & Bubbly package includes a dozen bagels, cream cheese, lox, garnishes, and a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Reserve for $100. Order online by December 21 for pickup December 24 from 8 am-4 pm. Curbside pickup or free validated parking in the Metropolitan Parking Garage at Field and Main Street. 214-827-2927.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Holiday options include the Ultimate Holiday Spread with turkey breast or ham, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, sides, and choice of pecan pie or cobbler, serves 8-10, $99; Classic Holiday Spread with turkey breast or ham, dressing, gravy, and cranberry sauce, serves 8-10, $66; and Festive Fixin's Feast wih dressing, gravy, and three sides, $33. Dishes and whole desserts can also be ordered à la carte. Purchase in-store, online at cottonpatch.com, or via the new Cotton Patch Cafe App. Order by December 22, pick up by December 24 at 3 pm. Closed Christmas Day.

Lawry's the Prime Rib

Family-style prime rib dinners are available to go with mashed potatoes, creamed corn and spinach, salad, sourdough bread, and Yorkshire pudding. Whole serves 12-15, $525. Half serves 6-8, $325. Dinner for 4 is $200. Order online at least 24 hours in advance by December 23; pickup December 21-24. 972-503-6688.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Smoked turkey, ham, prime rib, or brisket with green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole, smoked cream corn, mac n’ cheese with peach cobbler, and s’mores bread pudding for dessert ($35-$220). Meals will be served cold to be reheated. Side dishes will be in aluminum half pans. Order by December 21, pickup December 23-24. Order online or call Bishop Arts 214-944-5521 or downtown Plano 972-516-8900.

Maple Leaf Diner

Two limited-edition items available throughout December include Candy Cane Peppermint Mimosa with Champagne and Candy Cane, and Turkey Dinner Poutine with fries topped with cheese curds, turkey, turkey gravy, stuffing, and cranberry drizzle for $11.

Meddlesome Moth

Christmas dinner to-go includes choice of vegetarian lentil loaf with Diavolo sauce or 44 Farms Prime Rib sous vide with stout gravy, winter salad, roasted root vegetable medley, duck fat mashed potatoes (vegetarian version available), green bean almondine, and cornbread casserole. Serves 4, for $95-$125. Order by December 21, pick-up December 23 from 11 am-6 pm. Open on Christmas Eve 11 am-10 pm, and Christmas Day 5 pm-10 pm with holiday specials in addition to the a la carte menu. For reservations, call 214-628-7900 or go to www.mothinthe.net.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Open for dine-in on Christmas Eve 4-10 pm and Christmas Day 12-9 pm, serving three-course Chateaubriand menu with winter salad, Chateaubriand for two, black truffle mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach, and sour cream mashed potatoes, and La Bête Noir. $75 per person, minimum of two people, also available to-go. Full a la carte menu is also available. Orders must be placed by December 23 at 6 pm, pickup 12-4 pm on Christmas Eve and 10 am–12 pm on Christmas Day. 214-741-2277.

Newk's Eatery

Frito Pie Kit features Newk's Family Recipe Chili with Fritos, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and sour cream. Chili Mac and Cheese combines Five-Cheese Mac & Cheese with chili. Order by December 23 at 6 pm, pickup by December 24 at 12 pm. Order online or via Newk's Eatery mobile app. Five locations in Frisco, Plano, Irving, and Fort Worth.

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Four to-go Christmas dinners for four include turkey, filet mignon, NY strip, and bone-in ribeye. Comes with sage & cranberry stuffing, sour cream mashed, cranberry chutney, gravy, green beans almondine, creamed corn, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin swirl cheesecake with caramel and toasted pepitas. $165-$330. Order by December 23. Also open on Christmas Day from 1–8 pm. 972-759-2277.

Palmer's Hot Chicken

"Haul it Home" menu includes tenders, cluckers, catfish, cole slaw, collard greens, and mac n cheese. $10-$65. Order online or call 972-863-9366.

Pollo Campero

Guatemalan chicken concept is offering weekly deals available online from us.campero.com or from the Pollo Campero app, with curbside pick-up and delivery. They include free flan with purchase of any item using code HolidayFlan; BOGO individual meal with code HolidayBOGO; and free 4-piece meal with a purchase of a 20-piece meal using code Jingle4.

Primo's

Five take-and-bake meals come with dressing, green bean casserole, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, and Parker House rolls: turkey breast serves 4-6, for $110; whole turkey dinner serves 6-8 for $160; smoked ham serves 6-8 for $165; beef tenderloin serves 6-8 for $275; and prime rib serves 6-8 for $295. Order by December 23 at 5 pm at bit.ly/rhcholidaycatering. Pickup December 22-24 from 2-6 pm at Primo's Uptown, Primo's Downtown, or Primo's Hillcrest. Primo's Downtown and Primo's Hillcrest will be open Christmas Day from 4-9 pm.

Sea Breeze

Holiday party platters feature cocktail shrimp, smoked salmon, Chardonnay poached salmon, and New England lobster rolls. Order by Decmber 20. 972-473-2722.

Sloane's Corner

Downtown Dallas spot has a Christmas Package with a choice of Allen Brothers cowboy ribeye with a red wine reduction or whole branzino with brown butter caper vinaigrette. Sides include mixed green salad, Parker House rolls, jumbo lump crab cakes, honey-glazed baby carrots, steamed asparagus, lobster mac & cheese, marble potatoes, Bing cherry pie, and ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies. Order by December 23 at 3 pm, pick-up December 23-24, delivery available for $35. They are also hosting a Christmas Eve Dinner, dine-in or on the patio, beginning at 5 pm, with a full menu plus surprise specials.To order, email angie@sloanescorner.com or call 214-484-1395.

Statler Dallas

Restaurants at this downtown hotel will be open with regular menus on Christmas Day as follows: Overeasy from from 6:30 am-3 pm; Sfereco from 11 am-9 pm; Scout from 4-10 pm; Boubon & Banter from 6 pm-midnight.

Two Sisters Catering

Two dinner packages serve 8-10, one with a classic theme, the other with a Mexican theme. $325-$375. 214-821-4343.

12 Cuts Brazillian Steakhouse

Special bone-in pork chops for dining-in. Take-out includes Family Package for 3 with pork chops, pineapple, broccolini, mashed potatoes, beef empanada, cheese bread, chimichurri, and choice of chocolate cake or flan. $75. Open Christmas Eve 11 am-3 pm and 4:30-9:30 pm; and Christmas Day 11 am-10 pm. 469-779-7012.