3 Dallas restaurants try out new mini-concepts as workaround to COVID-19

A trio of restaurants around Dallas are exploring innovative new ways to find a coronavirus workaround. One is a downtown Dallas hotel trying its hand at tacos. Another is a gastropub launching what it calls a food hall. A third is a Dallas restaurant launching a new subscription service.

Check out what these three restaurants are up to:

Tacos at Fairmont Dallas

The downtown hotel Fairmont Dallas has launched what it calls "a pop-up concept" called La Taqueria at The Lobby Bar, serving tacos, burritos, bowls, and quesadillas, $9 each.

The concept of La Taqueria at The Lobby Bar, which has a fully functioning kitchen in the lobby lounge, comes from Jean-Francois Fortin, the new executive chef at the hotel. Fortin was most recently at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and brings 17 years of culinary experience.

La Taqueria at The Lobby Bar is open daily from 4-10 pm.

Thirsty Lion food hall

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill has launched what they call an "online food hall" with three mini-concepts operating out of their existing restaurants.

The company first debuted the idea in Portland, Oregon. It includes:

Killer Wings - wings with nine sauces, plus fries and salads such as Wedge, Caesar, and Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad.

Southern Jewel - menu includes Fried Dill Pickles, Cheese Curds, Southern Fried Chicken or Nashville-Style, pork belly, smoked BBQ pork, Buttermilk Biscuits, Hush Puppies, and Sweet Potato Fries.

Pizza & Spice - Nine pizzas in two sizes, 10 inch and 16 inch, including Margherita, Italian Meat, Chicken, Grilled Pear & Prosciutto, and Reuben, plus starters such as Hush Puppy Corn Fritters, Deep Fried Pickles, Chicken Tenders, salads, and wings.

Online ordering is available via Uber Eats, GrubHub, Postmates, and Door Dash. Dine-in, patio dining, takeout, and third-party delivery is also available at both Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grills at Toyota Music Factory in Irving and Glade Park Town Center in Euless.

Meal subscription

Dive Coastal Cuisine in Snider Plaza has launched a meal subscription program that allows diners to get a meal delivered once a week from chef/owner Franchesca Nor.

Customers can subscribe for individual meals or family meals that feed 4 – 6 people.

Options include chicken, salmon, mahi mahi, steak — no tofu? boo — cilantro rice, black beans with cheese, cauliflower truffle hash, asparagus, and portobello mushrooms, greens salad, hearts of palm salad, whole key lime pie, and blueberry pie.

You select your options, then day of the week and time (morning or afternoon). Subscriptions require a 3-month commitment, although you can change your choices at any time. Prices range from $42 to $75 per week.

To sign up, go to divecoastal.com/meal-subscriptions.