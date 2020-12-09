AT&T District gifts downtown Dallas with new sushi and Texas brasserie

Two new restaurants are coming to a building in the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, from a gallery of names that are familiar to the local food & beverage industry.

These restaurants will open at The Second Floor at The Exchange, located a 211 S. Akard St.:

Ounce is a Texas brasserie helmed by chef Brian Zenner

Ichi Ni San is a non-traditional Japanese restaurant from chef Peja Krstic

And cocktails will be from Alex Fletcher, the Beverage Director for Hospitality Alliance, the restaurant group putting this all together.

They'll open on December 16, starting with dinner first.

Ounce

Texas-inspired brasserie will feature small plates with menu highlights as follows:

French Onion Soup with raclette and gruyere

Roasted Mushrooms & Bacon Toast with oyster, beech, button, & shiitake

Prawns a la Plancha

Lamb Tartare

Duck Confit Toast

Jason Maddy’s Veal Schnitzel

8-ounce Beeman Ranch Texas Wagyu burger with bacon and cheese

Steak Frites with Beeman Ranch Akaushi hanger

Zenner says in a statement that he drew his inspiration for Ounce from the flavors of Texas combined with influences from the cuisines of Europe and the Mediterranean.

Ichi Ni San

Krstic, who also owns Vietnamese restaurant Mot Hai Ba, takes on Japanese cuisine with twists on classic dishes. The restaurant will take a more straightforward approach to sushi and sashimi, handled by chef Somnuk Gatesuwan, previously of Little Katana and Yama Izakaya & Sushi.

Menu items include:

Pork Rib Katsu

Snow Crab Onigiri

Kampachi and Cucumber

Okonomiyaki - Osaka style with katsuobushi, pumpkin, caviar

Seabass

Chicken and Omelette Rice Bowl

Tofu and Avocado Rice Bowl

Sushi and sashimi will include Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crunchy Salmon, Crispy Tofu, Unagi, and Santa Barbara Uni.

Fletcher’s beverage program is all about the food pairing, plus rare vintage wines and an extensive wine by-the-glass list.

"As we started putting the list together, we were fortunate enough to buy hundreds of bottles at auction in New York, and even more on consignment from private collections," Fletcher says in statement - including hard-to-find bottles such as verticals from the '70s from Bordeaux producers.