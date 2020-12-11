Neighborhood tavern in Dallas' Medical District is poised for comeback

After closing for nearly two months, the Medical District pub formerly known as Redfield's Tavern is reopening under new management, this time under the name Redfield's Neighborhood Tavern.

According to a release, it'll open on Monday, December 14 at 2 pm with craft draft beers, whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, Texas-themed cuisine, live music, interactive games, and community partnership as staples.

Dylan Asher, former bar manager at Maple Landing, will spearhead the management transition and serve as Redfield's chief operator, overseeing management and staff, programming and events, outreach and community development and all day-to-day operations.

Asher says in a statement, "We've got a lot of work to do in order to reconnect with our neighbors. We've taken time to step back and evaluate all of the communities that we serve and we are going to work around the clock to ensure that everyone feels welcomed and appreciated the moment that they walk in our doors."

Redfield's first opened in Dallas' Medical District in October 2019. The concept was from Joe Tillotson, who previously owned or co-owned venues such as Barley House, City Tavern, Katy Trail Ice House, Banditos, and Bryan Street Tavern.

Tillotson became ill and withdrew from the bar scene, but returned in 2018 to open Redfield's when his wife, who worked at Children's Medical Center, observed the need for a bar or restaurant in that area.

The bar closed in October 2020 after a bartender secretly recorded a conversation in which Tillotson requested she hire a more diverse set of employees, IE not just gay staffers.

The recording enraged some members of Dallas' LGBT community, who expressed their wrath by posting threatening comments and creating fake Facebook pages with names such as "Redfield's Dead!"

Fortunately, they're a forgiving community who have moved on. (Just kidding, they still seem mad.)

Hours at the newly opened bar will be Monday-Friday 2 pm-2 am; and Saturday-Sunday, from 12 pm-2 am.