Nashville hot chicken chain from L.A. to open restaurant in Dallas

In a roundabout journey, there's a new Nashville hot chicken place from Los Angeles which is opening in Dallas.

Called Dave's Hot Chicken, it's a fast-casual chain looking which has signed a lease for its first Dallas restaurant: at 14750 Preston Rd., in a former Boston Market, which closed in 2019.

According to a release, it'll open in spring 2021.

Dave's was founded by chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends in 2017, who opened it initially as a parking lot pop-up. There are now three brick-and-mortar locations in Southern California.

They specialize in hot chicken tenders and sliders, plus sides such as kale slaw, mac & cheese, crispy fries, and cheese fries.

Most of the release talks about the amazing franchise opportunities the chain presents, with barely a mention of the food. But surely that does not portend badly for the quality of the food? Nor the possibility that a Nashville-style chicken place that hails from Los Angeles and talks only about the business angle represents a cooling down of the Nashville hot chicken "trend"?

It's possible the Nashville hot chicken trend has in fact already cooled down and it didn't take these money-minded guys to kill it dead.

The release says that in 2019, the founders partnered with restaurant veteran Bill Phelps, former co-founder and CEO of Wetzel’s Pretzels and a partner in Blaze Pizza. And that Dave's Hot Chicken is being brought to Dallas by franchisees David Futrell and Ernest Crawford. And that they're childhood best friends and partners who own Fuddruckers and who owned Schlotzsky’s in El Paso and Albuquerque in the '90s,.

Their plan is to open 10 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, focused mostly in Dallas County.