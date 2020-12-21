New ghost kitchen concept in Frisco debuts with BBQ and hot link queso

We're all hoping 2021 will be better and here's some promising news to start off January right: A "ghost kitchen" focused on barbecue will debut in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Called Secret Sauce Barbecue, it'll be a takeout-only restaurant from Bottleneck Management, the Chicago-based restaurant group that owns and operates City Works Eatery & Pour House, which has two DFW locations, in Frisco and Fort Worth.

It'll open on January 4 at both of those locations, delivery only; pickup will follow in early 2021.

Menu highlights include:

baby back ribs

pulled BBQ chicken

hot links

fried smoked wings

mac & cheese

A release explains that Secret Sauce reflects a love for barbecue shared by Jason Akemann, Nate Hilding, and Chris Bisaillon, who own Bottleneck Management.

Barbecue also lends itself to a versatile menu, large portions for families, and a capacity for traveling well in a takeout format. That smoked meat can stay good for hours.

Bottleneck marketing honcho Angela Zoiss says in a statement they wanted to adapt to the changes that the pandemic has wrought that could also be sustainable for the future.

"The lightbulb went on for us when we realized that we could create a virtual brand that could live online, but that we could execute from our existing kitchens," Zoiss says. "We decided this could really work and could likely even thrive in today's on-demand, carryout/delivery-driven environment."

Appetizers include Hot Link Queso Dip with smoked Louisiana Hot Link, pimento pepper jack cheese sauce, queso fresco, green onion, and white corn tortilla; and chili-rubbed Fried Smoked Wings with choice of housemade BBQ sauces including Carolina Mustard BBQ, Buffalo, and Nashville Hot.

Meats include Baby Back Ribs, Hot Links, Pulled Pork, and Smoked Chicken Wings, served with white bread, pickles, and choice of two sides such as Creamy Grits, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Corn, Chipotle Coleslaw, and Maple Bacon Baked Beans.

Additional entrées include BBQ Pork Tacos with BBQ sauce, classic slaw, pickled red onions, queso fresco, and avocado; Southern Mac & Cheese with house-smoked pork shoulder, pimento cheese sauce, cornbread crumble, cavatappi; and the Smokehouse Burger made with BBQ pulled pork shoulder, smoked provolone, BBQ bacon onion relish, Carolina mustard BBQ sauce, and onion rings.

Secret Sauce will operate during the same hours as City Works Eatery & Pour House. Order online or via Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

City Works will continue to celebrate all styles of craft beer with 90 varieties on draft, and its chefs will continue cook from scratch, adding twists to American classics. City Works currently has nine locations across the country in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Frisco, Fort Worth, Schaumburg, Wheeling, Vernon Hills, and Disney Springs.