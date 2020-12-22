Addison location of Flying Saucer Dallas craft beer chain taps out

A Dallas craft beer chain is shuttering a location in Addison that's been there for 25 years. Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, located at 14999 Montfort Dr. (officially Dallas), is closing, with its final day on December 31.

The closure was announced on the bar's Facebook page:

To our beloved Addison Beerknurds,

It is with a heavy heart that we will be permanently closing our doors at the Addison Saucer after last call on Thursday, December 31. Twenty-five years passed by in a flash but the time has come for us to fly. This one stings, but we are choosing to celebrate what we’ve achieved!

That leaves 13 locations for the chain, including only two in the area — Fort Worth and Cypress Waters — plus one at DFW Airport; a location closed in Kansas City in July.

The closure seemed sudden, although it followed an unexplained temporary closure in mid-December. "We will be opening back up for the rest of the week with slightly different hours, but rest assured your favorite Beer Goddesses will be here, along with some (possibly) new faces!" their post said at the time.

Like all of the other Flying Saucer locations, Addison featured a great selection of cutting-edge craft beer. But unlike some other Flying Saucer locations, the Addison location did not serve liquor.

Flying Saucer, which debuted in Fort Worth in 1995, was a craft beer pioneer, but things have changed dramatically in the last decade, with craft beer on tap pretty much everywhere, including Yard House, Lazy Dog, and Sherlock's Pub in the very same shopping center at Belt Line Road, and Public School 972 a block away.

The big concern for customers is the outcome of their plates, the chain's clever loyalty program, with memorial plates given to so-called "beerknurds" — regulars — who received a plate for drinking 200 unique beers. The plates were then displayed on the wall of the bar. Customers could (and did) earn multiple plates.

The bar announced that there'll be a two-week span when regulars can pick up their plates at the bar.

"For UFO Members that have a plate in the Addison Ring of Honor: pick up your trophy January 1 through January 15, between 2-6 pm," their post says. "Come drink a few under your well-earned plate before it goes home with you. Remember that COVID protocols still apply."

For everyone, the invitation was to "come celebrate a remarkable quarter-century by draining our taps and clearing our cellar before December 31st. Don’t let this world-class beer pass you by or get all drunk up by someone less deserving. Call your friends and get up here now."

"Our deepest thanks to you all for your support for damn near 25 years. No tears in your beers. We came, we drank, we conquered. Let's celebrate. Come kick these kegs and please show your appreciation to our staff that has loved serving you."