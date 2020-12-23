Home » Restaurants + Bars
Detroit chicken concept lands in Dallas area with wings and cornbread

Wing Snob
They do a few cool twists on wings that include a vegetarian wing. Photo courtesy of Wing Snob

A new wing concept has landed in Dallas-Fort Worth: Called Wing Snob, it's a small chain based in Detroit that just made its North Texas debut in Allen, at 975 TX-121, where it's dishing up wings, wing sliders, and even a veggie "cauli-wing" made from cauliflower.

They keep long hours, daily from 11 am to midnight — a godsend for the suburbs where things generally lock up by 9 pm.

Wing Snob was founded in 2017 in the Detroit area where it currently has seven locations, with a goal to expand across the U.S., which they've facilitated by making franchise costs accessible to the average entrepreneur.

"You don't need to be a multimillionaire to be able to open one or two restaurants," says co-founder Jack Mashini.

Their chicken wings come with a dozen of the usual "signature sauces" such as lemon pepper and mango habanero. They offer traditional wings as well as "boneless," or you can order them 50/50 with half of each.

The company sets itself apart from other wing chains by offering a vegetarian "cauliflower wings," which cauliflower florets breaded and fried, which can be ordered with sauces, exactly like the regular wings.

They also have four cheesecake flavors and a unique cornbread that's moist and sweet, which Mashini says has developed a cult-following.

After the big Popeye's sandwich phenomenon, the company added chicken sliders, with lightly battered crispy fried chicken tender on a garlic buttered brioche bun, with sauce and pickles.

Sides are limited to coleslaw and veggies, but they do have five flavors of fries: seasoned, Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic-parmesan, and chili-cheese.

Cheesecakes come in four flavors: plain, Oreo, Superman, and Strawberry Crunch, and Superman, which has an amazing (and Instagrammable) rainbow-color appearance.

With only two tables inside what is a fairly small space, this is definitely a model for COVID-19 times, with a focus primarily on takeout and loads of family-pack to-go options.

They're also opening a second location at 1654 FM 423 in Little Elm. More wings and things are on the way.

