COVID and worker shortage shuts down Dallas caterer after 32 years

One of Dallas' longest-running and most cherished caterers is calling it quits: Two Sisters Catering, which has been a top caterer since 1989, is closing their catering business effective December 31.

They've already shut down their Two Sisters To-Go location at 2633 Gaston Ave., which closed December 24.

In a release, owner Connie Chantilis said the decision was due to issues arising from the labor shortage, supply chain problems, and other challenges and costs brought on by COVID.

Over the past 32 years, Two Sisters has carved out a niche as one of the most familiar and prevailing catering companies in Dallas, for weddings, anniversaries, graduations, reunions, and holidays.

The company is also well known for supporting nonprofit events and fundraisers such as Crystal Charity Ball, Junior League, Ronald McDonald House, Child and Family Guidance, and Big Thought.

"In the beginning, it was my sister Rosanne and I making box lunches, lemon bars, chocolate peanut butter squares and party food," Chantilis recalls on her Facebook page. "We've fed Presidents, Dignitaries, Rock Stars and had a great time doing it!"

"[But] nothing stays the same - change is our only constant," she says. "There have been more changes than we could have imagined and we weathered them all. However, It's been increasingly difficult to deliver the same quality that we expect consistently due to staffing issues, product shortages, and COVID. These issues have dramatically changed our industry and my perfectionist tendencies don't allow for a path where we can't deliver 110 percent."

Chantilis, who will pursue other creative projects, calls it an honor to be part of the community.

"We were blessed with amazing clients, and I am thankful for all of the support we have received," she says in a statement. "I am beyond grateful for the amazing staff that has made up the Two Sisters team over the years. I’ve made countless memories and relationships that I will always treasure."

The company is reaching out to clients who have 2022 events planned and will provide full refunds. Anyone with an unexpired Two Sisters gift card should contact the company by January 31, 2022, at info@twosisterscatering.com to receive a refund of any unused balance.