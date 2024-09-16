Raise A Stein News
Get a taste of the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Wine and beer top the menu in this week's Food Events Roundup with numerous fancy wine dinners and two celebrations of Oktoberfest season (with the real deal kicking off in Munich this weekend). There are also two big anniversaries, one dishing our free pizza and another serving throwback Tex-Mex dishes with throwback pricing.
Here's the hottest food events of the week:
Tuesday, September 17
Customer Appreciation Day at Kenny’s East Coast Pizza
Plano pizzeria will mark eight years in business with a giveaway. Every table will receive one complimentary 14-inch cheese pizza to celebrate the anniversary. Customers may dine in for the deal or pick up a takeout order that’s paid for in person. (Not valid with third-party delivery.) The deal is good all day from 11 am–9 pm.
Wednesday, September 18
End of Summer Whiskey Dinner at Knife
The Dallas and Plano locations of Knife will host back-to-back whiskey pairing dinners featuring 44 Farms beef paired with Wyoming Whiskey and Highland Park Scotch. Menu highlights include beef tartare, cacio e pepe, and whiskey bread pudding. The dinner is $225, plus tax and gratuity, and will take place in Dallas on Wednesday and Plano on Thursday September 19 at 6:30 pm.
Thursday, September 19
Celebrating 40 Years at Blue Goose Cantina
Tex-Mex chain will mark 40 years in business with 1984 rollback pricing and ‘80s tunes all day. Menu items will include chile con queso (bowl) for $2.95, sopa de tortilla (bowl) for $2.75, and the enchilada plate or OG tacos for $6.75. Drink specials include margaritas for $3, including house rocks, house frozen, and sangria swirl, which is back for one day only. The deals are good all day at all locations including Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Highland Village, Grapevine, Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie.
Addison Oktoberfest
Annual festival will draw 50,000 attendees over four days to revel in German culture, food, music and bier. Additions this year include a new Kaffee und Kuchen with treats like black forest cake and gingerbread cookie necklaces, the Root Biergarten, free carousel rides, a new beer tent, and more. Admission is free on Thursday is free. On Friday-Saturday, it's $15 for 13 and up and $5 for 12 and under. On Sunday, it's $10 for 13 and up and free for kids.
Oktoberfest at On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen
Dallas restaurant and brewery will feature a festive menu of German fare and a tap takeover of “all of the märzens, festbiers, and Oktoberfests” they can get their hands on. The party will run Thursday through Sunday. Lederhosen encouraged.
Black Stallion Wine Dinner at Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh
Maple Avenue hotel will host a four-course wine dinner featuring Napa’s Black Stallion Estate Winery, named “American Winery of the Year” in 2023 by Wine Enthusiast. Dinner includes Diver scallops and ancho butter prawns, Frenched veal chop with chorizo gnocchi, and chocolate espresso cake. Wines will be paired with each course and the price is $140 plus tax and service fee. Dinner begins at 6 pm.
Garrison Brothers Meet the Maker Bourbon Pairing Dinner at SER
Meet Texas-based Garrison Brothers Bourbon founder Dan Garrison during this multi-course pairing dinner atop the Hilton Anatole at SER Steak + Spirits. Menu highlights include johnnycakes with smoked trout roe, a Texas Wagyu trio of platinum Denver steak, trotter croquette, and braised cheek, and Garrison pumpkin spiced pot de crème. There’ll be bourbon cocktails and bourbons served neat. Dinner is $175 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
An Evening Celebrating Andre Tchelistcheff at Al Biernat’s North
Al Biernat’s North will pay homage to influential California winemaker Andre Tchelistcheff during this four-course wine dinner. Greg Lafollette, Tchelistcheff ‘s last official student and friend of Al Biernat sommelier Brian Hardin, will join via Zoom video. Menu items include a trio of wild game with bourbon-cured elk lollipop, venison filet, and bacon-wrapped quail leg. Wines from Marchelle Vineyards, Frog’s Leap, Chateau St. Michelle, Quilceda Creek, and Beaulieu Vineyards will be served. Dinner is $250 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm with an opening reception.
Saturday, September 21
Taste the List at Monarch
Spend Saturday afternoon sipping your way through Monarch’s award-winning wine list. This mix-and-mingle tasting event at the 49th floor restaurant will showcase sommelier-selected wines paired with charcuterie and crudité. Tickets are $100 and the event will run from 2–5 pm.
Kiln to Table with Kent Rathbun & Jimmy Duke
Marcello Andres Ceramics will welcome two storied Dallas chefs – Kent Rathbun (Shinsei, Abacus) and Jimmy Duke (Onēsan) – for a nine-course dinner held inside their ceramics showroom. Menu highlights include Hokkaido scallops, Amberjack sashimi, crispy karaage, and persimmon-poppyseed poundcake with yuzu cream. Clay artist Marcello Andres, who supplies many Dallas restaurants and bars with artful dinnerware, which showcase his pieces during the meal. Tickets are $300. Dinner begins at 6 pm.