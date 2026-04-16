We're just three weeks away from the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, and that means it's time for one of the most anticipated parts of the program: our annual Best New Restaurant tournament.
The 16 best new restaurants in Dallas will now go head-to-head in our online competition, where your votes determine the winner. We begin with eight matchups and continue through four rounds of heated competition until one winner emerges.
The nominees for Best New Restaurant in Dallas, selected by an esteemed panel of expert judges, are a vibrant reflection of Dallas dining. They range from glamorous steakhouses to exciting fusion restaurants and chic cafes. Meet the nominees below, then vote for your favorites once a day through May 5.
To find out who wins, join us at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards on May 7 at Astoria Event Venue. You'll nosh on bites from participating nominees, sip signature cocktails, and be part of the big awards ceremony. Early Bird discounted tickets are still available for a limited time.
Congratulations to the nominees for Dallas' Best New Restaurant of 2026. And now, let the voting begin!
Avra Estiatorio
Hailing from New York, this Mediterranean stunner made a serious splash when it debuted in September 2025. The glam dining room has proven to be a see-and-be-seen spot for stunning seafood dishes like fresh whole fish, either grilled over charcoal or taken directly from the restaurant’s case and transformed into gorgeous raw preparations like sashimi and carpaccio.
Burger Schmurger
Dallas is a burger city, and this Lakewood spot was an immediate hit among fans of cheese-laden smashburgers. The menu is simple but packed with thoughtful touches — including house-brined pickles and tons of sauces for the tallow-fried fries — that elevate Burger Schmurger beyond the typical burger joint. Considering the focus is largely on beef, it also serves a surprisingly solid lineup of salads.
Cafe Dior by Dominique Crenn
Bringing together the legendary French fashion house and iconic California chef Dominique Crenn, Cafe Dior is inarguably one of the city’s most glamorous new places to dine. Inside the impossibly chic dining room, equally sophisticated bites await, ranging from salmon Marbella to golden Osetra caviar served with smoked creme fraiche and egg jam.
Pretty plate from Cafe Dior. Cafe Dior
Casa Brasa
The latest dining destination from acclaimed Dallas chef Omar Flores combines the precision of Japanese culinary techniques with the vibrant flavors of Latin America in a striking setting. An ideal date night destination, enjoy an expertly mixed martini or Manhattan before digging into an extensive lineup of raw seafood and innovative sushi offerings, tacos, and extravagant fish preparations like the crispy red snapper “al chicharron.”
Centrale Italia
Dallas’ Italian cuisine scene has stepped up its game in recent years, and restaurants like Centrale Italia are proof. Here, wood-fired “neo-Neapolitan” pizzas pair beautifully with Italian wines and fun antipasti, and chef Matthew Antonovich’s decadent lasagna is cooked in the wood-fired oven for a hint of smokiness. Though it may seem like a simple dish, don’t sleep on the spaghetti and spicy meatballs — the meatballs are among the best in the city.
Domodomo Ko
Japanese cuisine has boomed in Dallas in recent years, and this exciting newcomer from a New York City restaurant group marries the country’s culinary philosophy with Korean flavors, and the results are delicious. In addition to its shockingly budget-friendly tasting menus — a $95 omakase — diners will find stellar sashimi and hand rolls that hit the spot every time.
El Molino Mexican Bistro
Bringing a taste of Mexico City to the Park Cities, El Molino has quickly become a Snider Plaza staple. The menu is tight, packed with classics like smoked chicken enchiladas in tomatillo salsa and Veracruz-style branzino, and the dimly lit dining room’s vibes are immaculate. Order a top-shelf Mexican martini or spicy mango margarita to get the full El Molino experience.
Evelyn
Taking inspiration from and paying homage to classic Hollywood steakhouses, Evelyn brings a touch of femininity to this traditionally masculine sphere — and a whole lot of glam. You could, of course, splurge on the $275 Price of Fame martini, mixed with Belvedere 10 and garnished with caviar-stuffed olives, or go for a more low-key evening with a glass or two of rose and appetizers like Wagyu cheesesteak bites and jumbo lump crab cakes.
Far Out
With chef Misti Norris at the helm, it was clear from the jump that Far Out was going to be a hit. At this East Dallas standout, Norris’ obsession with fermentation and local flavors is distilled into one of her most exciting menus yet. Whether you go for the “Texas sweet potato textures,” a veggie-forward plate garnished with black pepper labneh and spiced pork floss, or the tagliatelle served with Wagyu sugo and Texas pecans, Far Out doesn’t disappoint.
Flamant
Just a short drive up the Tollway in Plano awaits Flamant, a convivial spot that takes influence from the cuisines of Spain, France, and Italy. The restaurant is a project of the team behind Lower Greenville cocktail bar Apothecary, and as such, the drink menu is just as compelling as the food. Here, you can pair libations like a pepperoncini-spiked margarita and innovative espresso martinis with excellent cacio e pepe pasta or a wood-fired Wagyu steak.
A spread from Flamant. images.squarespace-cdn.com
Frenchie
As its name might indicate, this sweet little spot in The Plaza at Preston Center is focused on French cuisine, with Bruno Davaillon, the city’s most stalwart French chef, behind the project and executive chef Reilly Brown currently leading the kitchen. Inside the bright and vivacious dining room, you’ll find classic plates like light and cheesy gougeres, French onion soup, and a spring-y pea risotto. It’s also a must-add to your brunch rotation, thanks to dishes like the Provencale tomato tart.
Jo’Seon Wagyu Omakase
In a steak-obsessed city like Dallas, it’s perhaps not surprising that there’s a restaurant totally devoted to premium beef. Jo’Seon pairs top-quality Wagyu with Korean flavors, ranging from classic LA galbi and bulgogi to tastings of premium, A5 Japanese Wagyu (flown in daily) alongside housemade banchan and other accoutrements. It's also be home to one of the city’s most over-the-top burgers, and that’s really saying something.
Little Blue Bistro
This cozy little Bishop Arts wine bar has quickly become one of the city’s best places to spend a weekend afternoon sipping wine and enjoying tasty snacks like fresh oysters, buttery escargot, and an excellent Caesar salad. And though it may be on the heartier side of the menu, Little Blue’s pot roast, made with Wagyu beef and pepperoncinis, is not to be missed — it tastes just like Mom’s, only fancier.
Norman's Japanese Grill
Blending together the classic steakhouse atmosphere with modern flavors and preparations, Norman’s has quickly become a fancy dinner favorite in Dallas. All occasions can be celebrated here, whether you’re looking to celebrate a birthday with a ton of skewers and small plates or just treat yourself to a whopping wood-fired cowboy ribeye. The udon carbonara, with its bouncy noodles and rich, eggy sauce, is a highlight.
Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q
Tucked into the Watters Creek development in Allen, Vaqueros is one of those barbecue joints that’s worth the drive. You can stick with a more traditional plate of brisket and sides, or dip the beefy birria tacos into Vaqueros’ excellent consome. And, as good as the brisket, pork carnitas, and sausage are, the sides, which include apple-Gorgonzola slaw and three-cheese mac and cheese, are equally compelling.
Winsome Prime
A Houston export, Winsome Prime fits perfectly into Dallas’ upscale dining scene, complete with its lavish chandeliers and luxe dining room. The menu is the definition of wide-ranging, with everything from lobster sushi to kung pao pasta and jerk-seasoned lamb chops. Once dinner service ends, it transforms into a vibrant nightlife destination with great music and cocktails.
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The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony is sponsored in Dallas by Maker's Mark, Shutto, NXT LVL Event, Seedlip, Ritual Zero Proof, H-E-B, and more to be announced. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Harvest Project Food Rescue.