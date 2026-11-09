Beefy development
New San Antonio-inspired steakhouse to debut at Grandscape in The Colony
A new restaurant serving prime steaks and Texas- and Mexico-inspired dishes is opening in The Colony. Alamo Prime Steakhouse will debut Thursday, November 12 at Grandscape in the Colony, at 5765 Grandscape Blvd., off the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Managing partner and executive chef Jacob Williamson will helm the kitchen, according to a release. The Dallas native, fourth generation Texan, and veteran hospitality professional with more than 15 years of culinary experience will bring to the restaurant a longstanding commitment to building relationships with Texas farmers, ranchers, and local purveyors.
About 50 percent of the restaurant's prime beef is sourced from Texas farms and ranches, according to the release, a fact that reflects the restaurant's dedication to like-minded producers and showcasing the quality and diversity of Texas ingredients.
Behind the concept is Identity Hospitality Group, led by managing partner Marlon Tapanes. Having lived in San Antonio, Tapanes says that early in life he developed an appreciation for his hometown’s “rich history, culture, and the way hospitality is so deeply woven into everyday life.” That is a spirit his team will bring to Dallas-Fort Worth with Alamo Prime, he says. It shows in the menu's more creative items such as Venison Frito Pie with crème fraîche and scallions.
They say the Alamo vision involves a top quality steakhouse that is not solely reserved for special occasions but also a place guests return to regularly, to gather around the table with family, entertain clients, or enjoying cocktails and dinner at the bar.
"We wanted to create a steakhouse that celebrates the quality of Texas ingredients while feeling like a place people can enjoy any night of the week," said Williamson.
Texas ranching traditions with Mexican influences are woven throughout the menu, which is anchored by steaks, chops and ribs, including a 7-oz. Prime Filet, 12-oz. Ribeye, 8 oz.-Picanha, 10-oz. Texas Wagyu skirt steak, and a 36-oz. Texas Wagyu Tomahawk Chop, house-aged and designed for two.
Texas ranching traditions with Mexican influences are woven throughout a menu anchored by steaks.Samantha Marie Photography
A few starters and favorites:
- Beef Bourguignonne Tacos with red wine-braised Wagyu, wild mushrooms and fried onions.
- Texas Quail Lollipops wrapped in thick-cut bacon with a chili honey glaze.
- Maine Lobster Arancini served with béarnaise aioli.
- Crab Rangoon Eggrolls filled with lump crab and cream cheese, accompanied by sweet chili and scallions.
- Oysters on the half shell with traditional accompaniments.
- Yellowtail Crudo with grapefruit, extra virgin olive oil and cilantro vinaigrette.
- Texas Wagyu Beef Tartare with Texas toast, house steak sauce and pickled mustard seeds.
- Iceberg Wedge with crispy pork belly, grape tomatoes and blue cheese ranch.
- Alamo Prime Caesar with a sourdough-Parmesan crumble and black garlic dressing.
- Lobster Bisque finished with tarragon crème fraîche.
Standouts:
- Venison Frito Pie with crème fraîche, white cheddar and scallions.
- Gulf Shrimp & Grits with country ham and hot sauce beurre blanc.
- Smoked Brisket Tortellini with Parmesan espuma and crispy shallots
Sweet stuff:
- Mexican Chocolate Crème Brûlée with cinnamon and candied cacao nibs.
- Vanilla Bean Cheesecake with salted cedar and praline crunch.
- Lime Icebox Pie with graham cracker crumble and whipped cream.
- Warm Chocolate Cake with chocolate ganache and vanilla bean ice cream.
Drink stuff:
- Cannon Smoke Old Fashioned, made with Knob Creek Single Barrel bourbon, demerara, Angostura bitters and orange oil, finished with a touch of smoke.
- Desert Rose Margarita, featuring blanco tequila, prickly pear, fresh lime, agave and a Tajín rim.
- Red Mesa Paloma, combining Olmeca Altos Reposado, Del Maguey Vida mezcal, grapefruit, lime, agave and soda.
- Crockett Sour, featuring Old Forester 100 bourbon, lemon, honey, Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao, egg white and orange bitters.
- Black Gold Martini, an elevated take on the classic made with Beluga Gold Line vodka, dry vermouth and sea salt, served ice-cold with Osetra caviar.
The 5,200-square-foot restaurant accommodates 170 some guests, including bar seating. Its design by Coeval complements the food and beverage programs with warm lighting, comfortable seating, and an inviting bar that makes guests want to saddle up and settle in.
"There's something special about the way people gather around a table there," Tapanes says. "It's about more than just the food. It's about the people you're sharing it with and the memories you create together."
Indeed, Williamson echoes, the steakhouse is built around the belief that “the best experiences happen around a full table.”
Dinner is Sundays through Thursdays from 4-10 pm and Friday-Saturday from 4-11 pm. Reservations are recommended.