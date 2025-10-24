AYCE News
List of all of the AYCE all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants in Dallas
Dallas-Fort Worth has seen two big trends in the world of Asian restaurants in recent years. On one side, there is omakase — a chef-driven high-end trend featuring a pre-set menu, with individual bites handed from chef to diner.
On the opposite side of the table: AYCE, short for all-you-can-eat, in which diners can do exactly that: order as many items as they want, usually at a bargain price.
AYCE places fill a role that buffets previously filled in Dallas-Fort Worth: They allow diners unfamiliar with a cuisine to try a variety of dishes at a low-risk low price. In recent years, AYCE places have started to pop up all around the DFW area — featuring sushi, sushi rolls, and sometimes appetizers and entree-type dishes included as well.
To their credit, many of these restaurants enact rules to mitigate waste and over-ordering, by charging diners if there are leftovers, and restricting the hours that the AYCE is offered.
Here's our list of the many AYCE restaurants that have opened around DFW, in alphabetical order, with prices at the end:
Bros Korean BBQ, Sushi & Shabu
This Carrollton spot is like three concepts in one, featuring all-you-can-eat versions of sushi, Korean BBQ, or Shabu Shabu. The offerings consist of mostly basics like yellowtail, veggie, and California but that's mostly exactly what AYCE fans want. Rules: There's a 2-hour time limit and everyone at the table must order the same thing. They also charge for leftovers ($15 per pound) to discourage waste. $25 lunch, $39 dinner
Japan House
Small local chain with three locations (Irving, North Richland Hills, and Fort Worth) has a generous and low-priced AYCE menu which ranges from "beginner" options like spicy tuna roll and Philadelphia roll to more exotic items like tofu-skinned inari sushi and deep-fried crispy rice sushi. Customers can order 5 dishes per round, and there are no limits on how many rounds, as well as no time limit. Rules: If food is leftover, customers are charged $5 per plate. $21.99 lunch, $33.99 dinner
JingHe
Mockingbird Station restaurant offers AYCE during the daytime only, not at dinner, stopping at 6 pm Monday-Thursday and at 1:30 pm on weekends. There ar two options: a full menu for $39.99 featuring everything: California rolls, hand rolls, specialty rolls, sashimi, nigiri, crudo, and ramen; and a limited menu for $19.99 with a smaller selection of hand rolls, ramen, and small plates like pork dumplings and teriyaki chicken. Rules: Everyone at the table has to order the same thing, and there is no to-go. Leftover items will be charged a la carte prices. $39.99 full menu; $19.99 limited menu (no sashimi, nigiri, or special rolls)
Harutaka Sushi
AYCE spot opened in Dallas in September 2024 with 20+ sushi and 70+sushi rolls is notable for being one of the cheaper options and also for its distinctive plating, with narrow swooping arc dishes that display rolls in a nifty manner, and for its wooden trays shaped like a boat. Rules: Pricier options like uni, sweet shrimp, chuturo, and scallops are limited to one order per person. $20.99
Ichibang Izakaya
Classy Carrollton restaurant offers two options: regular menu or AYCE. Both are available any time, but everyone at the table has to order the same way. The AYCE menu is wide-ranging, with sushi, sashimi, regular rolls, riceless rolls, fried rolls, and specialty items like a tuna tower. Plus noodles, fried rice, and entrees like Mongolian beef or sweet & sour pork. Rules: There's a two-hour limit, and you must finish what's on your plate before you can order more. They'll stop service if you don't finish your rice, and they charge $2 for every roll not consumed. $34.99
Kauboi Japanese BBQ & Izakaya
Plano restaurant opened in July with a Western theme — thus the name's spin on "cowboy" — and dishes out not only AYCE sushi but also Japanese barbecue. There are three tiers, starting with a "High Noon" menu featuring sushi plus appetizers and noodles for $24. You can then add Japanese BBQ — beef bulgogi, pork belly, shrimp, garlic chicken — for $39. The highest tier is $49 and also includes Wagyu, oysters, and prime meats. For non-AYCE diners, they also offer a la carte. $24, $39, $49
Ohayo Sushi
Ohayo seems to be some kind of informal chain with locations in Texas and the southeast including this one in Lewisville, which opened in 2024 in front of the Vista Ridge Mall. They offer an AYCE menu at lunch and dinner with soups, salads, teriyaki, noodles, fried rice, and an extensive selection of rolls ranging from basics like shrimp tempura to rolls with steak or even sweet potato. Their selection of items from the kitchen, which includes items like chicken lettuce wraps and shrimp skewers, is unique among AYCE places. $25.14 lunch, $38.34 dinner
Osaka Sushi & Grill All You Can Eat Buffet
Addison restaurant previously known as Tokyo One follows the buffet model, with a broad selection of dishes including hot pot, a ramen noodle bar, hibachi grilled meats, sushi & sashimi, tempura, vegetarian options, and dessert. Sashimi and rolls are simple and to-the-point, like salmon, yellowtail, tuna roll, and rainbow roll. $27.99 lunch, $42.99 dinner
Sushi Shack
Plano restaurant is a small but diligent player in the AYCE space, open for more than a decade, with a concise menu limited entirely to sushi and sushi rolls, with a variety that rotates from day to day. Where some AYCE places are about excess and unlimited gluttony, this is more a low-key place to get lots of reliable sushi at a low price. $16 lunch, $25 dinner
Sushi Kushi
Popular Japanese restaurant in Carrollton is a relative old-timer on the AYCE scene that opened in 2021, back when AYCE concepts were still novel enough to draw a visit from famed YouTuber Mike Chen. Their AYCE features more than 50 rolls and dishes such as dumplings and crab Rangoon. Nigiri selections are varied, too including surf clam and flying fish eggs. Don't forget the kushi skewers, which include calamari, steak, and chicken gizzard. They also have a regular menu where you can order a la carte, and an extensive selection of sakes. 29.95 lunch, 39.95 dinner
Sushi Masa Plano
Japanese restaurant chain founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has locations across the southeast U.S., including a location in Plano that opened in mid-2024. Their AYCE is slightly generic but extra-generous, with dishes from every category: from seaweed salad to miso soup to veggie tempura. It's a set list but with multiple options that include 16 kinds of sashimi, 22 rolls, 26 specialty rolls including some with a Cajun flair; plus teriyaki, fried rice, noodles, and dessert. 21.95 lunch, 34.95 dinner
Sushi Soho
Sushi Soho opened in early 2025, bringing a dedicated AYCE offering to Bedford, with an almost laughably large selection of 134 menu items at dinner: an overwhelming 100 different rolls, plus hibachi, fried rice, stir-fried udon and other noodle dishes, appetizers, soups, and salads. It's a crowd-pleasing array that occasionally ventures outside of Japanese cuisine with items like egg drop soup, pad Thai, and even French fries. Rules: You must fiinish all your rice before ordering more sushi. No takeout, and they'll charge if there are leftovers. 22.99 lunch, 33.99 dinner
Takara
Takara opened in May 2025, bringing a dedicated AYCE offering to Irving, in the former Blue Fish sushi restaurant at MacArthur Boulevard off SH-114. Their menu has a few departures from the usual assortment of sushi rolls, teriyaki, fried rice, and Japanese starters. That includes multiple noodle options — udon, soba, and ramen — plus poke bowls and hand rolls. And Takara has to be the only AYCE place with jalapeño poppers, filled with cream cheese, spicy crabmeat, and eel sauce, fried tempura style. $22.99 lunch, $34.99 dinner