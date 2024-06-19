Roast Beef News
Midwest chain Beef-A-Roo now serving roast beef sandwiches in Dallas
A restaurant from the Midwest that loves it some roast beef is now open in the Dallas area: Called Beef-A-Roo, it's a small family-owned chain with its only location in Texas at 1021 W. Belt Line Rd. in DeSoto, where it's serving roast beef sandwiches in a variety of flavors, along with its iconic cheese fries smothered in "liquid gold" (American cheese).
Beef-A-Roo is a 56-year-old quick-service restaurant brand founded in 1967, with 17 locations across the Midwest, including its home base in Rockford, Illinois, plus Missouri, Little Rock, and DeSoto, which notably is company-owned, and not a franchise.
The roast beef sandwich lineup has kind of an Arby's vibe. It includes:
- classic roast beef
- beef & cheese
- Wild West with BBQ sauce and onion rings
- mushrooms and Swiss cheese
There are also burgers, chicken and turkey sandwiches, wraps like turkey BLT and Buffalo chicken, soups, and salads like Santa Fe chicken salad and chicken Caesar — plus a brand new category: breakfast.
The new Beef-A-Roo Breakfast menu is offered daily from 7 am-10:30 am, and features breakfast sandwiches, breakfast "B*A*Rritos," breakfast bowls, breakfast sides, coffee, and hot chocolate.
Breakfast options include:
- Croissant sandwich with egg, cheese, and choice of avocado, bacon, chorizo, ham, or sausage
- Biscuit sandwich. Same as croissant sandwich but on a biscuit
- Avocado smash sandwich. Smashed avocado, tomato, "artisan" lettuce, feta, everything bagel seasoning, and Balsamic on grilled panini bread
- Roast beef breakfast sandwich with caramelized onion, egg, American cheese, and maple aioli
The sandwiches are priced from $4.50 to $5.
The bowls feature scrambled eggs topped with scrumptious options like black beans, homestyle potatoes, gravy, and even grilled chicken. Burritos are $6 to $6.50 and come in four options: a classic with eggs, cheese, and choice of breakfast meat; Southern-style with sausage gravy; vegetarian; or roast beef.
There are also muffins and bite-sized pancakes which you can dip into a ramekin of maple syrup. Cute!