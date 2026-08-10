This week in gluttony
These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
A mid-week back-to-school brunch for moms kicks things off, followed by a chef collaboration dinner, a French afternoon tea, and a chance to break an unofficial world record for the largest group to slam a classic Irish cocktail at the same time. Dress up for a red carpet anniversary party on Saturday - Sicilian style - with a celeb chef.
Wednesday, August 12
Bad Moms Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill
With school back in session this week, moms who are officially “off the clock” are invited to this midweek brunch at Frisco’s Revel Patio Grill. Trade the carpool line for a cocktail and enjoy a mimosa and bloody Mary bar, brunch dishes, music bingo, and zero responsibilities – for a couple hours, at least. The brunch will run from 11 am-1 pm.
Chef Collective Series at Meridian
Next up in Meridian’s chef collaboration dinner series is Phillip Halff of the intimate private pop-up dinner concept Halff Culinaire. Halff will join Meridian chef Eduardo Osorio to create a five-course dinner that will progress from inventive bites through seafood, vegetables, meats, and a seasonal dessert. The experience is $185 and seating times run from 4:30-8:45 pm.
Thursday, August 13
Novel-Tea: Book Club & High Tea at Ida Claire
The Addison outlet of Southern-inspired dining destination has launched a monthly book club and tea service. Participants can enjoy a curated menu of tea sandwiches and choice of tea or tea-inspired cocktail while connecting with fellow readers over a shared book selection. First up, A Court of Thorns & Roses. The event will take place every second Thursday of the month from 6-8 pm and reservations are $20.
6th Annual Irish Slammer at Harwood Arms
The Dallas pub will attempt an “unofficial world record” for the largest group to slam an Irish Slammer at the same time. The drink protocol consists of a shot of Irish cream that’s dropped into a pint glass of stout and downed immediately before slamming the empty glass on a table. Reserve your spot in advance for the official slam time of 8:30 pm. Live band karaoke to follow.
Friday, August 14
Breakfast at Tiffany's Afternoon Tea at La Parisienne French Bistro
The Frisco location of La Parisienne French Bistro invites guests to channel their inner Audrey Hepburn for this elegant afternoon tea service. The $59 ticket price includes teas along with delicate finger sandwiches, fresh-baked scones with Devonshire cream and house-made mixed berry compote, and an assortment of handcrafted pastries. Seating times are 12:30 and 5:30 pm.
Saturday, August 15
30th Annual Hatch Chile Festival Brunch at Blue Mesa
The Southwestern-inspired grill will mark 30 years of celebrating New Mexico’s most famous pepper with a special brunch. Features from this year’s menu include fried Hatch strips, Hatch pozole, stacked chicken enchiladas, Hatch cheese relleno, and cajeta swirl Hatch brownies with vanilla ice cream. Brunch is $30 ($15 for kids 6-11). Mimosas are included, and guests can also add a Hatch chile-infused pineapple margarita for $13. Brunch will be served Saturday from 10 am-3 pm and Sunday from 9:30 am-3:30 pm at Blue Mesa’s Addison and Plano locations.
12th Annual Sangria Soirée in Deep Ellum
This sip-and-stroll will take participants through more than a dozen Deep Ellum venues – from restaurants and bars to shops – to experience various sangrias. Tickets are $25 and the event ill run from 4-7 pm. Check in at 2650 Main St.
Brothoholics Ramen Pop-Up at The Statler
Brothoholics, the Dallas-based chef-driven, pork-free, ramen pop-up concept, will take over The Statler’s Overeasy restaurant for a night to serve ramen three ways along with other specials. Menu highlights include smoked shoyu with beef belly and smoked tallow, spicy miso with yakimono chicken, and steak and eggs with koji aged sirloin. Save room for yuzu cheesecake with matcha icing for dessert. The pop-up will run from 5-9 pm or until sell-out.
A Night in Sicily at The Sicilian Butcher
The far North Dallas outlet of The Sicilian Butcher is raising a glass to its first anniversary with a lively Sicilian-style family dinner featuring celeb chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore himself. Guests can expect stations of cured meats and cheeses, house-made pastas, slow-braised short ribs, Italian sausage and meatballs, chicken Scarpariello, an assortment of pastries, and more during the mix-and-mingle, red carpet event. Tickets are $65 and reservations are recommended.
Sunday, August 16
A Taste of the Amalfi Coast at Monarch
As part of its fifth anniversary celebration, Monarch invites guests to experience a taste of coastal Italy while viewing the Dallas skyline. The three-course prix-fixe menu includes shared starters including warm focaccia with heirloom tomato caprese; choice of lobster Benedict, rigatoni carbonara, lemon ricotta pancakes, and much more. The brunch is $95 ($35 for kids under 12). Handcrafted Italian-inspired cocktails for purchase include Limoncello Spritz, Aperol Spritz, White Negroni, and more. Seating times run from 10 am-1:30 pm. Riviera-inspired attire encouraged.