Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 happy hours for September
It's time for the September installment of Where to Drink, our monthly column on the best places for cocktails and more. We're looking at our favorite theme — best happy hours — and have found five places taking it seriously in all the far reaches of Dallas: from Frisco to Wylie to downtown Dallas, even to the Park Cities, because they need a drink discount, too.
Here's where to drink in Dallas right now:
Ainsworth
Elevated sports bar at the Shops at Legacy has a weekday happy hour from 11 am-7 pm. And on Fridays, they add two extra hours of joy with an extended happy hour from 11 am-9 pm. Drink specials include $4 drafts, $5 wells, $7 house wines, and $8 signature cocktails. Select appetizers are $5, such as chips & salsa, spinach dip, and mozzerella sticks. The Friday dining deals include $7 flatbreads.
Casa Mia
Frisco Mexican restaurant has a daily happy hour from 4-7 pm with discounts on frozen and rocks margaritas, draft, and bottle beers. Select drinks are $4-$6.50, including house margaritas, exotic flavor margaritas, and domestic and imported beer. There are also deals on bites, including $6.50 tacos and $7.50 nachos and quesadillas.
Esco Dallas
Buzzy tapas restaurant in downtown Dallas from rapper 2Chainz has rotating happy hour specials Tuesday-Friday from 4-7 pm. Tuesdays are $3 well shots and $10 for three tacos. Wednesdays feature $5 wine by the glass, plus rum drinks and shots. Thursdays feature $7 Crown Royal and Dusse drinks. Friday, it's $9 Casamigos drinks.
Ferah Smokehouse
Wylie smokehouse and family-owned concept has a new daily happy hour from 3-6 pm, with an amazing array of items all priced at $4. Here's all the things you can get for $4: mojitos, margaritas, Moscow mules, cosmos, and house cocktails; plus brisket mac & cheese balls, meatballs, creamy elotes, and queso.
Half Shells
Snider Plaza, University Park’s historic shopping destination, is undergoing an upgrade, so the team at Half Shells is offering weekday specials from 3-6 pm, including oysters for $2.50, shrimp nachos for $8, shrimp & crab queso for $8, and a cheeseburger for $10. Drink specials include $6 glasses of house wine, $2 off all other glasses of wine, $6 Gold Margarita and $6 wells. Mondays will be happy hour all day.