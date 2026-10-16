Sweet life
Dessert and wine pair up at new Bordeaux & Creme lounge coming to Plano
A unique new lounge that gives wine and dessert equal billing is coming to Plano: Called Bordeaux & Creme, it will open this fall in The Shops at Legacy North, 5840 Legacy Circ., Ste. D165, joining notable neighbors including The Capital Grille and Seasons 52.
Noting that traditional wine bars often treat dessert as an afterthought, founder Shanice Williams says Bordeaux & Crème is designed around the pairing experience.
"Wine and dessert are often treated separately, but they're capable of creating something truly memorable when they're thoughtfully paired," Williams says in a release.
Her wine and dessert lounge will offer "curated wine flights, house-made desserts, table-side experiences, and an atmosphere designed for everything from date nights to celebrations with friends," she says. "Some of life's best conversations happen after dinner and there should be a space worthy of them."
The intimate, 1,426-square-foot lounge will seat about 40 guests. It will debut with approximately 30 wines by the glass and bottle, with plans to expand more selections. Williams says sparkling, white, rosé, and red wines, alongside curated wine flights, will encourage guests to discover and explore.
Desserts will be made in-house, seasonal, and created specifically with pairing in mind, she says. Among the offerings will be a brûlée cheesecake: a vanilla bean crème fraîche cheesecake layered atop a brown butter sablé and finished with a brûléed sugar crust and transparent sugar dome. It will be paired with a sweet wine, whose honeyed notes complement its rich, caramelized finish, the release says.
Another standout, the owner says, will be the Pistachio Romance: a Sicilian pistachio macaron layered with raspberry confit, pistachio ganache, fresh raspberry, and rose sugar. The dessert will be paired with a sparkling rosé wine, balancing fruit, texture, and freshness in a single experience.
“A glass of wine, something sweet, and music that sets the mood is an evening experience I always wanted but could never quite find," Williams says.
They're aiming for mid-November opening; updates will be posted on their Instagram page. Hours will be 4-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 pm-midnight Friday-Saturday. The lounge will be closed Mondays.