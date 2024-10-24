Greenville Ave News
Clever new Boxcar bar on Dallas' Greenville Ave feels like glam train
A new bar opening on Dallas' Greenville Avenue achieves a rare feat of being unlike anything else in town: Called Boxcar, it's now open, softly, at 4509 Greenville Ave., in a former laundromat, just a block north of SMU Boulevard, where it will serve chef-driven food, craft cocktails — and an atmosphere that channels the inside of a train car.
Boxcar is from a team with lots of hospitality experience, including Jordan Carson and Patrick Gorman, who co-own Dudley's Sports Grill in Rockwall, plus partners Allen Scott and Carlos Angel; Carson is also a co-owner of Christies Sports Bar & Grill.
Carson says that this bar was actually in the works before Dudley's, which they opened in May.
"We had to go through a change of use, since this used to be a washeteria, and then we had to update the plumbing — it took two years," Carson says. "But we're very happy with the outcome."
The outcome is a bar that, once you step inside, feels like you're sitting inside a train car, and they went to great lengths with fabrication and furnishings to create the illusion.
"The bar is 1,000 square feet, and the train theme transforms the space," Carson says. "We created windows with a backdrop that makes it look like you're moving on a train. We built out the walls so we could embed TV screens, then put curtains on the windows — it feels like the whole room is moving."
Other perfect appointments include two glittering chandeliers, red banquettes, a 100-year old rug, and bathrooms with black subway tile, featuring gold toilets and vividly colored wallpaper.
In addition to a full bar with craft cocktails, there's a themed menu devised by chef Eric Freidline, that includes a meat and cheese board, a Wagyu pastrami French dip sandwich, truffle almonds, and a cheddar corndog with garlic aioli. Dessert includes butter croissant beignets.
"Everything is served on fine China," Jordan says. "My mother-in-law found the china from estate sales all over Texas. It's mix-and match."
Carson and his partners did it mostly themselves, and even though it's very polished — "it's also all very personal," he says.