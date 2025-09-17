breakfast news
3 high-profile Dallas restaurants expand into the breakfast realm
Dallas' love affair with breakfast and brunch shows no sign of slacking. Any restaurant that is not already rolling out breakfast tacos surely has plans in the works.
These three high-profile restaurants, two recently opened, one by a local celebrity, have all gotten onboard with the program and introduced new breakfast offerings.
Here's three new breakfasts and brunches to try.
Frenchie
Casual French concept from Travis Street Hospitality (Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Georgie, etc.) opened at Preston Center in the former Corner Bakery back in June. Now they have launched breakfast on September 4, with a menu by chef Bruno Davillion consisting of pastries and light bites.
The Frenchie consists of a croissant with soft-boiled eggs and buttered soldiers, accompanied by juice and French press coffee. Did everyone already know that soldiers are pieces of toast? The Texan is a blueberry muffin, bacon-and-egg biscuit, juice, and an Americano.
Other offerings include chia seed pudding, a granola yogurt bowl, Frenchie waffles, steak & eggs with crispy fingerlings, and a bagel & lox with gravlax, cream cheese, dill, and tomato on a Lubbies bagel. Beverages include fresh-pressed juices— ranging from beet blends to freshly squeezed orange juice. Pastry chef Dyan Ng delivers croissants in plain, chocolate, almond, and burnt cinnamon varieties, as well as blueberry muffins, brioche doughnuts, and seasonal cream-filled doughnuts. (Shockingly, the release spells "doughnuts" as "donuts". Quelle horreur!
Gas Monkey Icehouse
Restaurant and entertainment destination at Grandscape from automotive icon Richard Rawling opened in April 2025, and now it's "revving up weekends" — excellent press release copy! — with the launch of its first-ever brunch menu which will combine Texas-sized flavors with Gas Monkey’s signature flair.
Brunch menu offerings include Chicken & Waffles with a Belgian waffle, beer battered chicken tenders, hot honey, and gravy; Chucky Monkey Waffle with nutella, chocolate chunks, bananas, walnuts, and vanilla chantilly cream; Hangover Smash’d Burger with double smash’d patties, fried egg, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, jalapenos, and secret sauce; and GM Hash with breakfast potatoes, brisket, two over easy eggs, secret sauce, roasted peppers and tomatoes, and Texas haystack onions.
Rounding out the menu are Breakfast Tacos; the A.M. Sammy; and Eggs Any Style. Beverages include mimosas by the glass or carafe, bloody Mary, the Watermelon Gin Fizz with Still Austin Gin, El Cantinero watermelon puree, lemon, and soda; and the Sunrise Margarita with house frozen, orange juice, and Jalisco 1562 orange liquor.
Palmer's
Lakewood restaurant known for Nashville hot chicken, has debuted a new breakfast menu Wednesday-Sunday 8-11 am, derived from its sister restaurant, Palmer’s Village Cafe on St. Simons Island, Georgia, whose pancakes have won awards.
The new menu includes hot chicken & cheese biscuit; ham & cheese omelet; huevos rancheros; chocolate chip, blueberry, oat, or plain pancakes; French toast; chicken & waffles; and a waffle bar with toppings like berries, chocolate syrup, and sprinkles.
Specialty items include Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers with Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese rolled into a ball, dipped in pancake batter, and fried; The Hooch Omelet with spicy tomatoes, Provolone & cheddar, sausage, and fried onions; Egg White Tri-Fold with artichoke Romesco, herbed cheese, thyme-roasted sweet potatoes, and arugula; Hot Chix Pot Pie a confusing-sounding dish featuring a cheese omelet, crumbled biscuits, and "Chicken Pot Pie Recipe"; and Banana Pudding Pancakes with a Vanilla & Banana Infusion and crusted 'Nilla wafers.