Charcuterie News
Takeout restaurant specializing in charcuterie boards debuts in Frisco
The reign of the charcuterie board grows larger thanks to Graze Craze, a charcuterie and grazing chain from Oklahoma that just opened a new location in Frisco, in the former The Cookie Rack space at 2552 Stonebrook Pkwy. #300 in the Shops at Stonebrook.
Graze Craze specializes in charcuterie boards with meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, and dips. There is no dining-in; it's either take-out of delivery. Sizes run from a board that feeds two people to a large board, which serves up to 20. Prices range from $10 to $185.
Board options include regular, vegetarian, dessert, and brunch:
- Gone Grazey: meats, cheeses, crackers, produce, and nuts
- Vegegrazian: fruits and vegetables
- Sweet & Grazey: desserts, such as chocolates and baked goods paired with sweet dips
- Brunch Board: breakfast meat, fruit, eggs, and pastries
Frisco is the chain's third DFW location, following Plano and Fort Worth, which were opened by franchisee Rob Salinas in 2022. Frisco is from new franchisees Amy and Brett Hall.
“We’re thrilled to bring this unique concept to Frisco, a growing area with a high concentration of businesses and homes, where Graze Craze will offer something new to the community,” Amy says in a statement. “We’re passionate about helping others, and we can’t wait to use our charcuterie boards to help friends, neighbors and charitable groups with their events and catering needs.”
Graze Craze is part of the United Franchise Group whose other concepts include The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and Cannoli Kitchen. And there's still another in the wings, set to open in McKinney, at 3755 S. Lake Forest Dr. #300, listed on the website as coming soon.