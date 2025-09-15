Restaurant News Roundup
Pumpkin invasion begins in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news
It's the time of the year we've all been waiting for: The pumpkin has arrived. Can you smell the cinnamon and nutmeg from where you are sitting? Dallas restaurants are dishing out pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin pecan pie pancakes, pumpkin pie milkshakes, pumpkin bundt cakes — savory pumpkin items, too, like pumpkin beef chili and pumpkin carbonara.
And this is only the beginning, as pumpkin items are sure to be emerging for at least another month. Something to look forward to!
In non-pumpkin news, there are new high-end dining experiences that can be had for a song, and a fall patio bar dedicated to bubbly.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has brought back the fancy-sounding L’Apéro Patio, a concept on the restaurant terrace in partnership with Perrier-Jouët where they serve champagne, cocktails, and small bites, every night from 4-9 pm. The menu has four PJ sparklers: Grand Brut, Blanc de Blanc, Blason Rosé, and Belle Époque Brut 2016. Cocktails include a Margarita with Código 1530 Mansion Private Reserve Rosa Tequila, Jalisco Orange Liqueur, jalapeño agave, lime, & tajin; Autumn Breeze with tequila, aperol, sparkling wine, & Fever-Tree club soda; and Terrace Soirée with Havana Club Rum, Lime, Mint, Angostura Bitters, and Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut. Bites include caviar with crème fraiche & potato chips, oysters on the half shell, lobster & shrimp lumpia, and a charcuterie & cheese board.
The Charles, the upscale Italian restaurant from Duro Hospitality, has a new limited-edition "Duro Experience" multi-course culinary journey designed for two, showcasing seasonal flavors and Italian-inspired dishes including with a summer salad with melon, heirloom lettuce, and burrata; grilled Skull Island [rawns with red pepper bisque and Campari tomatoes; Lobster Ventaglio - butter-poached lobster and ricotta pasta in lemon brown butter sauce; Akaushi hanger steak with parmesan mashed potatoes; and tiramisu with cardamom-orange mascarpone mousse and a salted pistachio crumble, for $99 per person.
El Carlos Elegante, the Mexico City-inspired eatery from Duro Hospitality, has a limited-time Flavors of Heritage: The Elegante Experience special menu for two, featuring chicken croqueta, grilled A5 beef, tamales, machete campechano, and a wood-fired whole red snapper. The Experience is available through October 15 and is $99 per person.
Restaurant Beatrice is offering a new bargain prix fixe supper, $45 for one or $89 for two, for dine-in only, with three courses and wine. In September, the menu for two includes fried chicken, biscuits, three sides, and bread pudding a la mode, with a bottle of wine. The menu for one includes salad, Cajun pasta with shrimp & Andouille sausage, garlic bread, praline ice cream, and a glass of wine.
Eatzi’s Market & Bakery has a pumpkin menu with three new items: toffee pecan cake layered with toffee, pecans, and brown butter frosting, available as a whole cake or by the slice; pumpkin cinnamon roll with cinnamon cream cheese icing; and pumpkin matcha latte cold matcha blended with pumpkin. Three returning favorites include pumpkin bread with cream cheese filling, by the loaf, half loaf, or slice; pumpkin muffin with cream cheese filling; and pumpkin cold brew. Available through November 26.
Silver Fox and III Forks are raising a glass to the classics with its new cocktail collection. The ‘Always in Fashion’ lineup celebrates timeless style with elevated takes on the Old Fashioned, featuring premium spirits and top-shelf ingredients Garrison Brothers Old Fashioned: Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple Syrup, Luxardo Maraschino cherries, $21. Upgrade to Garrison Brothers Balmorhea Bourbon for $46; Añejo Old Fashioned: La Caza Añejo Tequila, Monin Agave Nectar, Angostura Bitters, Fee Brothers Orange Bitters, $18; XO Gold Old Fashioned: Rémy Martin XO, Monin Pure Cane Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Gold Leaf Flakes, $34. Silver Fox in Richardson and Fort Worth, III Forks in Addison and Frisco.
Jinya Ramen Bar has chef’s specials during September which highlight authentic Japanese flavors and creative spins on fall comfort foods: Tori-Paitan a chicken broth ramen with chicken chashu, enoki mushroom tempura, seared corn rib, and thick noodles; and Unagi Inari-Sushi with eel, shredded egg crepes, and cucumber sunomono served in savory inari pockets with sushi rice.
Andy’s Frozen Custard has a new retro-inspired menu featuring Cherry Limeade, Butterscotch Brew (combining Sprecher Cream Soda, Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, and butterscotch which can also be ordered as a latte with espresso), the Pumpkin Pie Concrete combining pumpkin pie with vanilla frozen custard, The S’mores Jackhammer with vanilla frozen custard, hot fudge, graham cracker, and marshmallow, and Andy's Caramel Apples with Granny Smith Apples in either Classic Caramel, Reese’s Pieces, or Roasted Pecan.
Bellagreen has a new seasonal menu blending hearty indulgent flavors with a healthier, allergy-friendly twist. Highlights include Pumpkin Beef Chili with ground beef and pumpkin purée; Harvest Saladwith butternut squash, red beets, quinoa, goat cheese in a fig balsamic dressing; Pumpkin Carbonara with pumpkin, bacon and basil; Salmon with Pumpkin Sauce and butternut squash rice pilaf; and Pumpkin Cheesecake with a coconut hemp crust. There are two locations: Dallas and Plano.
Snooze, the breakfast-brunch chain with six locations in DFW, has brought back its pumpkin specials: Pumpkin Pecan Pie Pancakes with vanilla cream cheese filling topped with caramel sauce and candied pecans; and Pumpkin Latte — a Snooze Latte with two shots of espresso and house-made pumpkin syrup.
Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll chain, has new seasonal flavors for fall including the Pumpkin Spice Roll with pumpkin spice frosting, pumpkin bread, a cinnadoodle cookie bite, and pumpkin spice drizzle; and also a one-pound loaf of pumpkin bread infused with brown sugar and cinnamon.
Caramel apple cider cake from Nothing Bundt CakeNothing Bundt Cake
Nothing Bundt Cakes has unrolled a new menu for fall including Pumpkin Spice cake, available until December 7, plus Caramel Apple Cider cinnamon spice cake baked with apple cider, coated in apple spice cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel sauce — available in Bundtlets only until September 21.
MilkShake Factory, the dessert shop chain with milkshakes and chocolates which has one DFW location in Grapevine, has a limited-time Pumpkin Pie Milkshake, available through November 9 featuring pumpkin puree and a crunchy graham crust, for $10.
Black Sheep Coffee, the U.K. chain with three DFW locations on Mockingbird Lane, Preston Road, and in Grapevine, has an assortment of new offerings for the fall: Spicy Mango Matcha Latte, Spicy Mango Matcha Lemonade, Spicy Mango Lemonade, Apple Crumble Latte (with apple syrup, cinnamon, and gingerbread), Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte, and Maple & Pecan Açaí Bowl. Fun fact, their only other store in the U.S. is in Miami.
Potbelly has a new limited-time Cinnamon Churro Shake, with vanilla ice cream, milk, and cinnamon — a milkshake version of the classic churro dessert, served with a Potbelly shortbread cookie on the straw. It's available "while supplies last," but if you want it, you'd be advised to get in to a location at least by early- to mid-October, because there are no guarantees after that.