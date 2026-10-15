Taste the tropics
Coco Caribbean Haus brings a taste of Haiti and Jamaica to The Colony
A new restaurant is fusing bold and spicy flavors from Jamaica, Haiti, and the greater Caribbean islands in The Colony. Coco’s Caribbean Haus opened quietly in September at 4940 State Highway 121, Suite 135, in a strip center it shares with The Yard Milkshake Bar, Tabla Indian, Pepper Thai, and other restaurants and retailers.
The full-service Caribbean restaurant will host its grand opening party on Saturday, October 17. Proprietors say in a press release that they will bring North Texas an "experience inspired by Jamaican, Haitian, and Latin Caribbean culinary traditions."
The “Haitian-born, food-obsessed” Coco Caribbean Haus founder, Marsha Telfer, moved to Texas from New York City about six years ago, she says in an Instagram video, adding that her family is Haitian and Jamaican, so she intends to bring flavors from those parts of the world, “plus a little bit of soul food,” to North Texas diners.
Coco Caribbean is Telfer’s second North Texas restaurant venture; in 2023, she co-founded Reggae Jerk Grill in McKinney.
The culinary team at the new Coco Caribbean includes Head Chef Adrian Telfer, who intends to draw from Jamaican recipes passed down through his family, and Chef Marie Exalus, who is responsible for most of the menu's Haitian influences.
The restaurant, says the release, embodies “cultural heritage and contemporary hospitality."
Rasta pasta, jerk chicken, “rice and peas done right,” sweet plantains, plantain cups with spicy shrimp, “snapping’ cabbage,” and a mac-stuffed spicy beef patty are a few menu highlights mentioned on Instagram.
Behind a basic brick exterior, which features Coco's orange and yellow logo, the eatery's interior is spacious with mirrored walls, tufted forest green booths, deep-seated leather chairs in rich browns, and tropical touches such as leafy coconut trees and greenery on every table.
The full menu will be revealed at Saturday's grand opening.