Burger News
Smash Mob Burgers in Arlington wants to keep it simple and good
A new burger spot is opening in Arlington with a keep-it-simple approach: Called Smash Mob Burgers, it's about to open at 1905 E. Arkansas Ln., taking over the drive-through kiosk recently vacated by Boss Burgerz, which relocated to Mansfield.
According to owner Paul Chung, Smash Mob will host a soft opening on November 28.
Chung is a food & beverage veteran who spent his formative years on the West Coast before coming to Dallas in 2021. He helped open Yellowtail Sushi Bar in Victory Park and also worked in a front-of-the-house capacity for chef Tiffany Derry. But he always dreamed of having his own place.
"I love to cook and i've been an avid foodie even before that word was coined," he says.
At Smash Mob, his approach is simple: crispy-edged smash burgers, wings, and loaded fries. He opted for smashburgers because "regular patties take longer because they're thicker, and most places use frozen patties," he says. "We use ground beef, season it ourselves, and it's simple and fast."
All burgers come with double patties, with cheese and house sauce on a toasted bun.
The menu has smash burgers in five varieties as follows:
- OG Smash: cheese, grilled onion, pickles - $9.50
- El Jefé: pickled jalapeños, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce - $13
- Seoul (Soul) Smasher: Homage to Chung's Korean culture, featuring spicy Korean sauce, grilled kimchi, grilled onions, and mozzarella - $12
- Big Tex: pepper jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce - $13.50
- Turkey Smash: Like the OG but with a single turkey patty - $9.50
Wings come in 8- or 12- piece sizes, in glazes such as lemon pepper, Korean sweet n spicy, Buffalo, and hot honey, with choice of ranch or blue cheese sauce.
Fries are hand-cut and fried in beef tallow, available plain or loaded with cheese, jalapeños, chopped beef patties, and grilled onions. Onion rings are battered, also fried in beef tallow. Beverages feature one fun twist: Kool-Aid in cherry or grape flavors.
Location played a role in how the concept evolved, Chung says.
"The location is a drive-through and that was a factor — I wanted to keep it simple," he says. "But it also is a reflection of my belief that a great burger doesn't need to be complicated. It needs fresh beef, a hot griddle, real cheese, and a good bun."