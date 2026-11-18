Crepes News
Houston crepe & chocolate shop gets sweet on Dallas with cafe in Plano
A new cafe and crepe shop is coming to Plano featuring three treats in one: Called Sleek Creperie & Cafe, it brings together the best of three worlds — chocolate, coffee, and crêperie — under one roof. In this case, the roof will be located at 521 Coit Rd. just below Plano Parkway.
Company founder MJ Hellail says their plan is to open the Plano location by the holidays. "We're looking forward to bringing our crepes and chocolates to the Dallas area," he says.
Sleek Chocolate was founded in Houston in 2014, with the original location at 5868 Westheimer Rd., where it initially served crepes, waffles, and coffee. In the ensuing years, they expanded their menu to include breakfast and lunch, as well as a big assortment of chocolates including trendy Dubai chocolate, one of their signatures. In Houston, they're also a popular destination for late-night desserts. They began franchising in 2020, including a location in Cypress, Texas.
Hellail, who is also an oil and gas executive and a busy entrepreneur, is based in Houston, but he has a personal connection to the DFW area. "I grew up in Denton and I know the area very well," he says. "I think Plano is a perfect place for Sleek."
They do crepes in both sweet and savory versions including their triple chocolate crepe topped with with three forms of Belgium chocolate: dark, milk, and white. Their Fettucine Crepe is a fun creation in which the crepe is shredded into "fettuccine" strips, then topped with milk and white chocolate. There's also a decadent brownie Dubai chocolate crepe filled with brownies and Dubai chocolate pistachio cream.
"One of our chocolates is a Dubai chocolate pistachio bar, which we introduced when the trend first emerged," he says. "It has remained a popular item, despite the fact that the Dubai chocolate trend has kind of peaked. People still love pistachio."
They craft their own chocolates, using Callebaut, a premium chocolate from Belgium, as a base.
"From the crepes to the waffles to the chocolates, everything we make is from our own recipes, and it really makes a difference," he says.
Savory crepes come filled with chicken alfredo, turkey mushroom, chicken enchilada, chicken carbonara, butter chicken, and a veggie crepe with green & red peppers, onions, mushrooms, hummus, and garlic sauce.
More traditional lunch options include Cobb salad; tomato basil soup, a longtime Dallas favorite; and sandwiches served on ciabatta bread such as tuna salad, grilled chicken, and turkey with bacon.
They're open for breakfast as well with breakfast crepes, breakfast sandwiches, French toast, avocado toast, and omelets. Coffee and espresso drinks range from cappuccinos to cortados to pumpkin spice lattes.
They also do waffles topped with fruit and chocolate combinations, including a clever "shawarma" waffle in which chocolate shavings are meant to resemble shaved shawarma meat.
The crepes and waffles are all-day items, as good for breakfast as they are for desserts all day.
"We've expanded to a full-fledged cafe concept, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner — we're as much a European cafe as a dessert shop," he says.