That's the spirit
Boozy ice cream chain from NYC makes Texas debut in Dallas' Bishop Arts
An ice cream chain from NYC famous for its boozy concoctions is making its Texas debut in Dallas' Bishop Arts the weekend before Christmas: Tipsy Scoop, which cleverly calls itself an ice cream “barlour,” will open on December 19 in the former Poets Books location at 506 N. Bishop Ave.
Tipsy Scoop offers ice cream by the scoop in flavors such as Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel or Cake Batter Vodka Martini, as well as in sundaes, cocktails, and mocktails.
Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO Melissa Tavss says on the company website she "wanted to combine the best of both worlds and infuse traditional ice cream ﬂavors with diﬀerent liquors." Unlike traditional baked goods where alcohol evaporates during cooking, Tipsy Scoop creations retained an alcohol by volume (ABV) of up to 5 percent, the company says.
Since their start 10 years ago, the brand has exploded in popularity and expanded across the country with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, and franchise outposts in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, the Bahamas, and soon, Dallas.
The much anticipated Dallas/Oak Cliff location, from franchisees Julie Anto and her husband, James Prasanth, will feature exclusive menu items such as the Peaches & Whiskey Sundae, according to a press release.
Another Dallas-exclusive item — one associated with celebrity Texan Matthew McConaughey — is the Dallas Margarita Sorbet. The special was created in collaboration with the Matthew and Camila McConaughey-owned Pantalones Organic Tequila; it combines fresh citrus and zesty lime with orange liqueur, and Pantalones Tequila.
Franchisees Anto and Prasanth say they were looking for a career pivot away from the corporate world.
Anto discovered Tipsy Scoop while scrolling through Instagram and becoming captivated by the brand's bright and whimsical concoctions. Once the dream of opening their own franchise became a reality, choosing the Bishop Arts District was an easy decision, Anto added.
“Bishop Arts feels like a small town inside this giant city," Anto says. "We can’t wait to bring a fun new concept to this wonderful community.”
To celebrate the grand opening on December 19, the first 25 guests in line will be treated to $1 scoops. Doors open at 12 noon.