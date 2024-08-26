Coffee News
Coffee shop in Duncanville serves up cappuccino and community
There’s a cafe taking coffee and conversations to new heights in Duncanville. Called Kingsmen Coffee, it’s located in a former health food space at 714 W. Wheatland Rd. in the Cedar Square shopping center, where it opened in late April.
Kingsmen is from owners Jimmy Morris and Eric Brown, who met as deacons at a church in Lancaster. Initially, they had a cigar lounge in mind, before pivoting to coffee as the most ideal bridge between community and sparking conversation.
Their coffee includes latte, espresso, cappuccinos, drip coffee, the customer favorite Cinna-Liscious latte, and a specialty caramel macchiato. For non-coffee drinkers, there are a selection of refresher teas, chai, and matcha lattes. Flavors and non-dairy milks can also be substituted.
Prices range from $1.50 for espresso to $7.45 for seasonal lattes.
The food features waffles, cinnamon rolls, and pastries. For those craving something more savory and substantial, they’ve also rolled out a new menu to cater to the lunch crowd.
“We noticed that when we open up the doors, customers will leave during lunchtime, and it's obvious it’s because they were hungry,” Morris says. “So we decided to implement croissant sandwiches.”
Sandwiches include a king club, chicken, bacon & ranch, king chicken salad, and a classic ham & cheese, served with chips and a drink for $9-$15.
Beyond the food and drink, Kingsmen aims to be a place for people “to congregate, have business discussions, and make business decisions," Morris says
That includes recently launched poetry nights and business networking events, as well as the occasional meet-and-greet with local figures such as Duncanville ISD superintendent Doctor T. Lamar Goree.
One other extra in their two-story space that you don't see in every other coffee shop is a podcasting space with room for two that can be rented out. A small private meeting room with room for 15 is available for arts and business events during operating hours.
They also want to serve as a resource for children in the community.
"I would like to see the kids get involved, and it may be like starting or initiating a program where we take take these kids and help them understand the logistics of operating a coffee shop," Morris says. "Any discipline you can think of within serving a cup of coffee."
The name, he says, is inspired by the Book of Ruth in the bible.
“The concept actually came from chapter four when Boaz decided to meet the kinsman redeemer at the city gate,” Morris says. “When you look at that particular scripture, it was written about a place for people to come together, congregate. My wife likes to call us the new third space.”