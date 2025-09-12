crepes news
Cream and Crepes Cafe brings all the desserts to new Dallas location
A restaurant specializing in crepes and ice cream is expanding in Dallas: Cream & Crepes Cafe, a small local chain specializing in the namesake crepes and ice cream, is opening at The Shops at Park Lane, 8018 Park Ln. #120, taking over the space previously occupied by I Love Juice Bar.
Goodbye healthy juice, hello luscious desserts. According to a release, it is opening on September 12.
Cream & Crepes was founded by Junaid "JT" Xafar in 2019, when he opened the first location in Richardson. It has since been quietly expanding, with a second location in Southlake that opened in March 2022, and a third location which opened in the Shops at Turtle Creek Village, at 3858 Oak Lawn Ave #405 (near the now-closed Jalisco Norte). in December 2024.
They're really a one-stop dessert shop, serving not only crepes, but also waffles, sundaes, shakes, and more.
Crepe fillings include strawberry-banana-Nutella, cookies & cream, peanut-butter & jelly, dulce de leche, and brownie melt.
Other menu offerings include liege waffles, thick like a Belgian waffle, with pearl sugar mixed which caramelizes when cooked, creating a crunchy, caramelized crust and pockets of chewy sugar throughout. They are usually served as a chunk rather than a waffle round or square, and are a popular street food.
They also have cakes by the slice including Italian cream cake and coconut cake, as well as cheesecake by the slice, ranging from $7 to $8.
Ice cream
They have a big selection of ice cream with decadent flavors such as pistachio, peanut-butter pie, caramel cheesecake, cotton candy, chocolate mint chip, plus vegan ice cream in multiple flavors such as caramel pecan twist, and sorbets in flavors such as rainbow and lemon. You can get it by the cone or cup, or in an ice cream sandwich.
The ice cream also appears in a line of decadent dessert-style milkshakes in flavors such as birthday cake shake and cookie butter shake.
One surprise hit is rolled ice cream, in which ice cream mix is poured onto a frozen disc and scooped up into appealing rolls — a trend that first surfaced a decade ago, but which apparently still has an avid following.