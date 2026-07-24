Coffee break
Dallas coffee chain Daily Coffee brews up flagship in West Village
Dallas coffee chain Daily Coffee is opening its buzziest location yet: The fast-growing concept will debut a new coffee bar in late August at 2801 N. Central Expy. inside One West Village, in the office tower best known as Wingstop's headquarters and the former home of The Richards Group.
This is the third location for the shop, which opened its first spot at 3232 McKinney Ave. in March, followed quickly by a second at 1717 McKinney Ave. in April. Thanks to its larger footprint, expanded seating, and ample street parking, the West Village location will serve as the brand's flagship.
Daily Coffee also operates a fourth spot in Fort Worth under the name Executive Perk — a custom-branded agreement with building management that features the exact same menu and concept.
A look inside the spacious seating area and counter space at the new One West Village location, serving as Daily Coffee's flagship shop.Photo courtesy of Daily Coffee
The shop serves a variety of traditional beverages, including drip, espresso, cortados, cappuccinos, lattes, and a rotating seasonal drip. They also offer the "Humpday Latte," a specialty vanilla-cinnamon extra-shot latte discounted on Wednesdays. For tea lovers, they serve Hugo Tea for matcha, chai, and standard brews, alongside a specialty iced "Berry Matcha" made with strawberry.
They partner with local favorite Commissary to provide baked goods like Danish pastries, blueberry muffins, assorted croissants, and bagels.
Daily Coffee comes from partners Matt Waldon (a commercial real estate executive), Jonah Gregory (a barista and owner of Viewfinder Coffee Roasters), and Elijah Freeney (a former real estate financial analyst).
The partnership came together almost by serendipity. Gregory operated a mobile coffee cart at Waldon’s office Christmas party as employees began returning to the office in a hybrid capacity, post-COVID. Months later, the two reconnected and began brainstorming how to bring coffee carts into office buildings a few days a week as an employee perk.
“We realized that offering coffee in the building made people want to come back to the office,” Waldon says.
Noticing this shift, they saw an opportunity to amenity office buildings with something far more permanent than temporary carts.
Around the same time, Freeney — who had previously worked with Waldon — randomly reached out from a coffee farm in China to catch up. He had recently left his corporate job to pursue a more balanced life centered around his passion for coffee. Freeney soon joined as the third partner in the holding company Hybrid Coffee, which owns Daily Coffee, Executive Perk, and Chadwick — a health-focused coffee shop slated to open next month in Uptown.
“The ethos behind Daily Coffee is making coffee and building relationships as the key that turns a bad day into a good day,” Gregory says.
To deliver on this promise, the partners prioritize hiring passionate baristas with hospitality backgrounds who view the role as a career path rather than a temporary stop between jobs.
“Our reviews are all 5 stars, but more importantly, they all mention the baristas’ names,” Freeney says. “They know the regular customers' orders.”
While the shops are only open when their host buildings are open, therefore closed on weekends — the partners note their customer base extends beyond office workers. Neighbors from adjacent buildings routinely drop in for their daily caffeine fix.
With the launch of the new West Village location, Daily Coffee will also roll out a new coffee subscription program called The Daily Club. For under $70 a month, members will receive a daily coffee and discounts on additional orders.